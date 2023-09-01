25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Aug. 26-Sept. 1)

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

no one is living a better life than the dog of a married couple who have decided not to have kids — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) August 31, 2023

are you feeling ok? you've barely pet your Vegan Clam Chowder pic.twitter.com/DdsCYstYxx — Nebraska Humane Cats 🐱 (@NHSCats) August 30, 2023

When I ask if I can pet somebody’s dog and they say no, I obviously respect their wishes but I always feel awkward after. Like what do I with my hands now that there’s no dog. Oh no we’re walking in the same direction too — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) August 31, 2023

glitched cat pic.twitter.com/DQxQ0Y8g1l — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 31, 2023

no better dining companion than a little cat who purrs while she eats a tiny shred of your tortilla — little special™ (@dollbunyan) August 29, 2023

wait until you see next year's pic.twitter.com/xi2IhBQ6QF — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) September 1, 2023

why is it always the funniest thing on the planet when a dog rubs their ass on the ground or floor — rachel (@rachelmillman) September 1, 2023

I saw a lady giving a dog a belly rub and I said “Me next!”



I should have been more specific because she thought I meant I wanted to rub the dog’s belly. — Drew (some assembly required) (@dmc1138) August 31, 2023

me, the second I feel even a faint hint of autumn chill pic.twitter.com/VJkBwU2BzB — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) August 30, 2023

The cat just accepted its fate.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RSqBV5fNIf — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 27, 2023

good morning guys pic.twitter.com/1XtKaQhx5p — animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) August 30, 2023

When one of the 800 cat rescue accounts I follow posts that they’ve rescued a world-weary old tomcat with a heart of gold pic.twitter.com/pzjsIyu4St — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 1, 2023

Love to look everywhere in the whole entire house, high and low, nook and cranny, shaking the treat bag and calling for your cat that you can’t find—only to have them stroll into the room from who-knows-where, as you’re really starting to panic, all: “Why are you being so loud?” — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) August 27, 2023

This is Zorro. He's been missing one of his socks since before he can remember. You haven't seen it have you? Really hopes it turns up soon. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/mQ5nOW42Df — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) August 29, 2023

PRESS AND HOLD TO RESET thäńk yöû pic.twitter.com/aaG7SNqlvM — party hat (@reallylittlecat) August 30, 2023

me: *trying to quickly and quietly go to the bathroom at 3am so I stay asleep



my dog: Oh cool, you're up. What should we do now? Play with a ball? Go for a walk? Breakfast? Do you want to scratch me? — 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) August 29, 2023

I’m in an inter-dimensional meeting go away pic.twitter.com/EyvBYKDJxg — Paul Blart (@swagmastarpaul) August 30, 2023

The way my dog is whimpering while he sleeps, I bet he’s dreaming of a squirrel riding on the back of a vacuum cleaner brandishing nail clippers — Heatherhere 🥝🍈🥝 (@Heatinblack) August 28, 2023

“He’s behind me, isn’t he.”

“Yep.”

“Is he making that stupid face?”

“Yep.” pic.twitter.com/7t68YcxI77 — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) August 28, 2023