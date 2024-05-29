24 Celebrities You Might Not Know Are Big Donald Trump Supporters

BuzzFeed
·6 min read
73
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It seems like more celebrities are coming out as Trump supporters lately! So, let's take a look at what Trump's famous fans are saying about their main man today...

1.Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid wearing a casual blazer over a collared shirt, standing at an event with a blurred background
Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dennis told Piers Morgan, "He [Trump] just makes sense."

Dennis Quaid wearing a casual "Waterloo Guitars" t-shirt, smiling and posing indoors
Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

He went on: "People might have called him an asshole, but he's my asshole."

Dennis Quaid smiles at a SXSW event, wearing a casual dark shirt
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for SXSW

2.Amber Rose

Amber Rose speaks into a microphone while wearing a sheer, patterned top and hoop earrings
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Amber showed her Trump 2024 support on Instagram last week.

View this photo on Instagram

3."God Bless the U.S.A." singer, Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood salutes on a red carpet, wearing a checked suit jacket and white shirt, in front of a patriotic-themed backdrop
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Lee has been a longtime Trump supporter. He even was part of that whole Trump Bible selling thing.

Twitter: @TheLeeGreenwood

4.Jon Voight

Jon Voight
Jacopo Raule / GC Images / Getty Images

Jon Voight has been posting monologues in front of American flags supporting Donald Trump for years now. In his latest one, he says, "President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA."

Twitter: @jonvoight

5.Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame is holding a microphone on stage, wearing a casual t-shirt, with long dreadlocks over his shoulders
Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame seemingly showed his support for Trump after posting an infographic of Trump's "Platinum Plan" with the caption "Okay then Big Trump."

Twitter: @WakaFlocka

6.Kid Rock

Kid Rock is friends with Trump and says they go golfing and to UFC matches together. He says, "I don't like Trump, I frickin' love Trump."

Twitter: @TheWakeninq

7. Scott Baio

Twitter: @ScottBaio

You can often find Scott fighting with random people on X over his conservative beliefs.

Twitter: @ScottBaio

8. Roseanne

Twitter: @therealroseanne

Roseanne almost exclusively tweets about politics nowadays and is an outspoken Trump supporter.

Twitter: @therealroseanne

9.Ted Nugent

Ted Nugent performs on stage, wearing a sleeveless shirt and beige pants, playing an electric guitar. Drummer is visible in the background
Scott Legato / Getty Images

Ted has always been an outspoken fan of Trump, and even has his own line of Trump merch:

Twitter: @TedNugent

10.Dean Cain

Dean Cain, smiling, poses in a black suit and dark tie against a yellow backdrop
Cara Robbins / Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

He's another one of those guys who posts exclusively about politics nowadays.

Twitter: @RealDeanCain

11.Lil Pump

Closeup of Lil Pump
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Lil Pump celebrated when the Supreme Court ruled that states couldn't remove Trump from the presidential ballot.

Twitter: @lilpump

12.Kevin Sorbo

Kevin Sorbo smiles while posing on a red carpet, wearing a blue suit and a white shirt with a colorful pattern
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

He's just always posting about Trump:

Fox / Via Twitter: @ksorbs

13.Robert Davi

Closeup of Robert Davi
Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

He's another one who exclusively posts about his political views.

Tweet from Robert Davi says "Yes" in response to a tweet from Donald J. Trump News asking if Donald Trump was a more intelligent and stronger Commander in Chief compared to Joe Biden and Barack Obama

14. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson

Twitter: @KristySwansonXO

She's a big fan.

15.Antonio Sabáto Jr.

Antonio Sabato Jr. on the red carpet, wearing a light-colored suit with an open-collar shirt, posing in front of a "Death of a Nation" backdrop
Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Earlier this year, he called Trump the "best leader of all time."

Twitter: @AntonioSabatoJr

16.Boxer, Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia in a boxing ring during a match, wearing white trunks with "KING" written on them, mouthguard in place, and tattoos visible on his upper body
Al Bello / Getty Images

He posted a picture with Trump last month:

Twitter: @RyanGarcia

17.Randy Quaid

Closeup of Randy Quaid
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

He says "Trump is a genius!"

Twitter: @RandyRRQuaid

18.The Naked Cowboy

The image features the Naked Cowboy wearing a cowboy hat and American flag-themed briefs, holding a sticker-covered guitar, and flexing his muscles in front of a graffiti wall
John Lamparski / Getty Images

He literally writes Trump-themed songs.

Twitter: @TheNakedCowboy

19.Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red performs on stage in a camo print outfit with "Sexyy" jewelry, holding a pink microphone
Prince Williams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Last year, she said, "I like Trump" and "we need him back in office" on the This Past Weekend podcast.

Sexyy Red performs in a revealing outfit on stage with a backdrop showing a large billboard of herself laying down, promoting "Make America Sexy Again."
Prince Williams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20.Aaron Lewis, aka the lead singer of Staind

Aaron Lewis onstage
Scott Legato / Getty Images

He spelled out "Trump 24" with dead coyotes (!!) earlier this year.

Aaron Lewis onstage
Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

21.Jim Caviezel

Jim Caviezel
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

The Sound of Freedom actor said, "President Trump is going to save Children the likes of which you have never seen."

Twitter: @reallycaviezel

22.Don King

Don King at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards, wearing flags of various countries draped over his outfit
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Earlier this year, he endorsed Trump, saying, "We must re-elect him to save ourselves."

Twitter: @TeamTrump

23. Brett Favre came out as a Trump supporter in 2020.

Twitter: @BrettFavre

He told Jason Whitlock in 2023, "I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality."

Brett Favre stands outdoors, wearing a polo shirt, cap, and holding a football
Patrick Mcdermott / Getty Images

24.And lastly, Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer smiles while seated on stage at a podcast event, holding a microphone and wearing casual attire
Rich Polk / Deadline via Getty Images

Last year, the BBC asked him if he was still a Trump supporter, and he said, "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it."

Kelsey Grammer smiling, dressed in a blue blazer and white shirt, posing at an event
Variety / Variety via Getty Images