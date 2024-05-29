24 Celebrities You Might Not Know Are Big Donald Trump Supporters

It seems like more celebrities are coming out as Trump supporters lately! So, let's take a look at what Trump's famous fans are saying about their main man today...

1.Dennis Quaid

Dennis told Piers Morgan, "He [Trump] just makes sense."

He went on: "People might have called him an asshole, but he's my asshole."

2.Amber Rose

Amber showed her Trump 2024 support on Instagram last week.

3."God Bless the U.S.A." singer, Lee Greenwood

Lee has been a longtime Trump supporter. He even was part of that whole Trump Bible selling thing.

4.Jon Voight

Jon Voight has been posting monologues in front of American flags supporting Donald Trump for years now. In his latest one, he says, "President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA."

5.Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame seemingly showed his support for Trump after posting an infographic of Trump's "Platinum Plan" with the caption "Okay then Big Trump."

Okay then Big Trump pic.twitter.com/rsUfx9dTYE — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) December 11, 2023

6.Kid Rock

Kid Rock is friends with Trump and says they go golfing and to UFC matches together. He says, "I don't like Trump, I frickin' love Trump."

Kid Rock “I don’t like Trump, I frickin ‘Love’ Trump”(Kid Rock expresses his strong admiration for Trump, stating that he doesn't just like him, but actually loves him. He believes that a person can be judged by their children, and in Trump's case, they are all wonderful… pic.twitter.com/wo5EdIEw4L — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) January 30, 2024

7. Scott Baio

You can often find Scott fighting with random people on X over his conservative beliefs.

Breaking News: Chachi has always been a Conservative! 🤣😂🤣😂💯 https://t.co/Wcz1JMZRkt — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) April 7, 2024

8. Roseanne

I needed two shades because our future is so bright. pic.twitter.com/w3zVWXiYBl — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 5, 2023

Roseanne almost exclusively tweets about politics nowadays and is an outspoken Trump supporter.

Are you talking about the Biden administration? https://t.co/Y7Fp282s7v — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 25, 2024

9.Ted Nugent

Ted has always been an outspoken fan of Trump, and even has his own line of Trump merch:

10.Dean Cain

He's another one of those guys who posts exclusively about politics nowadays.

You’re running America into the ground. https://t.co/0uo1YX3iUb — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 23, 2024

11.Lil Pump

Earlier this year, Lil Pump celebrated when the Supreme Court ruled that states couldn't remove Trump from the presidential ballot.

12.Kevin Sorbo

He's just always posting about Trump:

13.Robert Davi

He's another one who exclusively posts about his political views.

14. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson

An honor to meet you Mr. President 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6YwIOAJK7a — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 9, 2020

She's a big fan.

I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!!I Love President Trump!!! 🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸 03:50 AM - 05 Jan 2021

15.Antonio Sabáto Jr.

Earlier this year, he called Trump the "best leader of all time."

Donald Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/lmHosM66nB — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) March 17, 2024

16.Boxer, Ryan Garcia

He posted a picture with Trump last month:

17.Randy Quaid

He says "Trump is a genius!"

Trump is a genius! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) March 14, 2024

18.The Naked Cowboy

He literally writes Trump-themed songs.

19.Sexyy Red

Last year, she said, "I like Trump" and "we need him back in office" on the This Past Weekend podcast.

20.Aaron Lewis, aka the lead singer of Staind

He spelled out "Trump 24" with dead coyotes (!!) earlier this year.

21.Jim Caviezel

The Sound of Freedom actor said, "President Trump is going to save Children the likes of which you have never seen."

President Trump is going to save Children the likes of which you have never seen! You might even say he is the new Moses telling Pharaoh (World Cabal) to let the children Go Free! Mr. President …. You are The "New" Moses!… but I’m still Jesus ;) +++@SOFMovie2023 pic.twitter.com/cCNCrdDmzS — Jim Caviezel (@reallycaviezel) July 20, 2023

22.Don King

Earlier this year, he endorsed Trump, saying, "We must re-elect him to save ourselves."

Legendary boxing promoter Don King endorses President Donald J. Trump! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/E3GmIijQEU — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 8, 2024

23. Brett Favre came out as a Trump supporter in 2020.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

He told Jason Whitlock in 2023, "I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality."

24.And lastly, Kelsey Grammer

Last year, the BBC asked him if he was still a Trump supporter, and he said, "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it."

