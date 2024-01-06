Here are 23 of the top musical and comedy events scheduled around Peoria 2024

Dean Muellerleile, Peoria Journal Star
A new year brings a new slate of music and comedy events to the Peoria area. Here are some highlights of the top shows scheduled for various venues around the area in 2024

January 2024

The 105.7 the X Winter Blitz with Disturbed

  • When: Jan. 19, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center arena

  • Tickets: $30 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The veteran heavy metal band from Chicago has sold over 17 million records and received two Grammy Award nominations.

February 2024

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story"

  • When: Feb. 4, 2024, at 5 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $49 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The production, part of the Broadway in Peoria series, chronicles the career of the iconic folk-rock duo through video projection, photos and original film footage, and a full live band.

"Mean Girls"

  • When: Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $44 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The musical is based on the popular 2004 film of the same name. It is part of the Broadway in Peoria series.

February 2024

"Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue"

  • When: Feb. 29, 2024, at7:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $46.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com

  • Notable: In this imagining of the beloved sitcom, four men portray the namesake characters in a present-day setting. For ages 18 and older.

February 2024

Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour

  • When: Feb. 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center arena

  • Tickets: $24.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The country singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has garnered an Academy of Country Music award for New Male Artist of the Year and a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Nickel Creek

  • When: Feb. 12, 2024, at 8 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $39 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The veteran bluegrass band earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for 2002's "This Side.”

March 2024

World Ballet Series: "Swan Lake" performed with a live orchestra

  • When: March 8, 2024, at 7 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $60 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The production will feature detailed, hand-painted sets, over 150 radiant costumes and a live orchestra.

March 2024

John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour

  • When: March 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $30 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The standup comedian reportedly has more than 1 billion video views and 5 million fans on social media. In 2022, he released his second special — “What Are We Doing?” — on YouTube and a bestselling book, “Delete That.” He has a weekly podcast called “Net Positive.”

March 2024

Winter Jam 2024

  • When: March 14, 2024, at 7 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center arena

  • Tickets: $15 and up. For more information, visit jamtour.com.

  • Notable: Scheduled acts on the Christian music tour include Crowder, Lecrae, Cain, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and Newsong.

Sam Hunt: Outskirts Tour 2024

  • When: March 16, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center arena

  • Tickets: $40 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The five-time Grammy Award nominee has been called “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times.

Steve Hackett — Genesis Revisited: "Foxtrot" at 50 & Hackett Highlights

  • When: March 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $39.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The guitarist joined Genesis in 1971. The tour marks the 50th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album "Foxtrot."

March 2024

"Shrek the Musical"

  • When: March 24, 2024, at 6 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $49.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical features singing and dancing based on the Academy Award-winning film.

April 2024

"Jesus Christ Superstar"

  • When: April 16 and April 17, 2024

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $44 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The production pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year that follows the final weeks in the life of Jesus.

April 2024

Dustin Lynch

  • When: April 6, 2024. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

  • Where: Renaissance Coliseum, Bradley University

  • Tickets: $37 and up. Available at etix.com.

  • Notable: The country star will perform as part of his Killed the Cowboy Tour with special guest Skeez. Lynch's hits include “Cowboys and Angels” and “Small Town Boy.”

Queensryche

  • When: April 10, 2024, at 8 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $29.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: Since forming in 1982, the heavy metal band has sold over 20 million albums and earned multiple Grammy Award nominations.

Journey

May 2024

Brad Williams live

  • When: May 16, 2024, at 7 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $29.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The comic has appeared on "The Tonight Show," Dave Attell’s "Comedy Underground" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

May 2024

Lauren Daigle

Whiskey Myers

  • When: May 10, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center arena

  • Tickets: $39.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The Southern rock/country group has played more than 2,500 live shows and released six albums since its emergence in 2007.

May 2024

Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie

  • When: May 24-26, 2024, plus May 23 pre-party.

  • Where: Three Sisters Park, 17189 Illinois Route 29, Chillicothe

  • Tickets: $224.50 and up. Available at solshinereverie.com/tickets.

  • Notable: The successor to Summer Camp Music Festival will feature performances by Goose, John Summit, The String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee, moe., STS9, Big Gigantic, deadmau5, Slander and others.

More: Summer Camp Music Festival shares lineup for Solshine Reverie 2024 on Memorial Day weekend

June 2024

"The Cher Show"

  • When: June 4 and June 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $44 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The Tony Award-winning musical follows the six-decade career of the TV, music and movie icon.

June 2024

Bonnie Raitt Just Like That ... Tour 2024

  • When: June 28, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

  • Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater

  • Tickets: $48.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.

  • Notable: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has garnered multiple Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

December 2024

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right Tour

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right Tour

