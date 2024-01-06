Here are 23 of the top musical and comedy events scheduled around Peoria 2024
A new year brings a new slate of music and comedy events to the Peoria area. Here are some highlights of the top shows scheduled for various venues around the area in 2024
January 2024
The 105.7 the X Winter Blitz with Disturbed
When: Jan. 19, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $30 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The veteran heavy metal band from Chicago has sold over 17 million records and received two Grammy Award nominations.
February 2024
"The Simon & Garfunkel Story"
When: Feb. 4, 2024, at 5 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $49 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The production, part of the Broadway in Peoria series, chronicles the career of the iconic folk-rock duo through video projection, photos and original film footage, and a full live band.
"Mean Girls"
When: Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $44 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The musical is based on the popular 2004 film of the same name. It is part of the Broadway in Peoria series.
February 2024
"Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue"
When: Feb. 29, 2024, at7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $46.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com
Notable: In this imagining of the beloved sitcom, four men portray the namesake characters in a present-day setting. For ages 18 and older.
February 2024
Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour
When: Feb. 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $24.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The country singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has garnered an Academy of Country Music award for New Male Artist of the Year and a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.
Nickel Creek
When: Feb. 12, 2024, at 8 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $39 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The veteran bluegrass band earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for 2002's "This Side.”
March 2024
World Ballet Series: "Swan Lake" performed with a live orchestra
When: March 8, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $60 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The production will feature detailed, hand-painted sets, over 150 radiant costumes and a live orchestra.
March 2024
John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour
When: March 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $30 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The standup comedian reportedly has more than 1 billion video views and 5 million fans on social media. In 2022, he released his second special — “What Are We Doing?” — on YouTube and a bestselling book, “Delete That.” He has a weekly podcast called “Net Positive.”
March 2024
Winter Jam 2024
When: March 14, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $15 and up. For more information, visit jamtour.com.
Notable: Scheduled acts on the Christian music tour include Crowder, Lecrae, Cain, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and Newsong.
Sam Hunt: Outskirts Tour 2024
When: March 16, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $40 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The five-time Grammy Award nominee has been called “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times.
Steve Hackett — Genesis Revisited: "Foxtrot" at 50 & Hackett Highlights
When: March 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $39.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The guitarist joined Genesis in 1971. The tour marks the 50th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album "Foxtrot."
March 2024
"Shrek the Musical"
When: March 24, 2024, at 6 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $49.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical features singing and dancing based on the Academy Award-winning film.
April 2024
"Jesus Christ Superstar"
When: April 16 and April 17, 2024
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $44 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The production pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year that follows the final weeks in the life of Jesus.
April 2024
Dustin Lynch
When: April 6, 2024. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Renaissance Coliseum, Bradley University
Tickets: $37 and up. Available at etix.com.
Notable: The country star will perform as part of his Killed the Cowboy Tour with special guest Skeez. Lynch's hits include “Cowboys and Angels” and “Small Town Boy.”
Queensryche
When: April 10, 2024, at 8 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $29.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: Since forming in 1982, the heavy metal band has sold over 20 million albums and earned multiple Grammy Award nominations.
Journey
When: April 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $49.50 and up. Available at axs.com/events/502768/journey-freedom-tour-2024-tickets and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be joined by Toto on the Freedom Tour 2024.
May 2024
Brad Williams live
When: May 16, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $29.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The comic has appeared on "The Tonight Show," Dave Attell’s "Comedy Underground" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
May 2024
Lauren Daigle
When: May 9, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $29.50 and up. Available at axs.com/events/509239/lauren-daigle-tickets and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter is a two-time Grammy Award winner.
Whiskey Myers
When: May 10, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $39.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The Southern rock/country group has played more than 2,500 live shows and released six albums since its emergence in 2007.
May 2024
Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie
When: May 24-26, 2024, plus May 23 pre-party.
Where: Three Sisters Park, 17189 Illinois Route 29, Chillicothe
Tickets: $224.50 and up. Available at solshinereverie.com/tickets.
Notable: The successor to Summer Camp Music Festival will feature performances by Goose, John Summit, The String Cheese Incident, Umphrey's McGee, moe., STS9, Big Gigantic, deadmau5, Slander and others.
More: Summer Camp Music Festival shares lineup for Solshine Reverie 2024 on Memorial Day weekend
June 2024
"The Cher Show"
When: June 4 and June 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $44 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The Tony Award-winning musical follows the six-decade career of the TV, music and movie icon.
June 2024
Bonnie Raitt Just Like That ... Tour 2024
When: June 28, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center Theater
Tickets: $48.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has garnered multiple Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.
December 2024
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right Tour
When: Dec. 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Civic Center arena
Tickets: $49.50 and up. Available at ticketmaster.com and peoriaciviccenter.com.
Notable: The veteran comedian has been hailed by The New York Times as the "hottest comic in America."
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Music and comedy events scheduled in Peoria, Illinois, area in 2024