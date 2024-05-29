You Can't Convince Me We're Not Living In A Simulation After Seeing These 23 Photos Of Glitches In The Matrix
1.This table and chair that defied the laws of science:
2.This ice that froze in a peculiar angle:
3.This cat using the TV as a portal:
4.This confusing driveway design:
5.This pencil that somehow stood on its tip:
6.This draft of a juice carton:
7.This chessboard's floating shadow:
8.This mystery in the sky:
9.This incredibly flexible cat:
10.This trippy sidewalk design pattern:
11.This RV design featuring a bay window:
12.This leaf that somehow got in the middle of this fence:
13.This seemingly decapitated cat:
14.This pole that inexplicably ended up in the middle of this car:
15.This sighting of two moons:
16.This tree that appeared to have a gap in the middle:
17.This reflection in this building not matching with the cloudy day:
18.This mountain's shadow disrupting the sunset:
19.This hovering cat:
20.This headless subway passenger:
21.This floating cat illusion:
22.This two-sided bench that was joined at the wrong side:
23.And lastly, this shadow that went off script:
