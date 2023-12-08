23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Dec. 2-8)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

my pug has 4 beds and takes medicine for his seasonal allergies just like his wolf ancestors — kim (@KimmyMonte) December 2, 2023

Bought my cat a bow tie because I thought it would make him look fancy, but he just looks like a jaded blackjack dealer. A stare that says “knock yourself out, buddy. split the tens.” pic.twitter.com/MCdfUcY4i0 — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 6, 2023

so I’m driving back from the shops and I see someone walking a corgi, and it’s pretty quiet so obviously I pull over to say hi, because, you know, corgi, and lads I had fully parked the car and gotten out before I realised



that the person was my husband and the corgi is my corgi — ❄️mari-lwyd odent❄️ (@oldenoughtosay) December 6, 2023

Kitty catching snow flakes

pic.twitter.com/wr7YGV6V5z — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 3, 2023

Got a pet cam to figure out what in God’s name goes on in this house while I’m gone and this is not surprising in the slightest pic.twitter.com/UJu5ernDxp — Sarah Axelrath MD (@DrSarahAxelrath) December 2, 2023

I love when the cat and I are in bed both looking at my phone…I should get her a phone — little special™ (@dollbunyan) December 3, 2023

do you guys think he wants some of my food pic.twitter.com/7CnmnCCtXK — haley (@feederofcats) December 6, 2023

This is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lt096TZuJC — Nuella Onche (@nuella_onche) December 6, 2023

And the Oscar goed to.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/339AKAd3js — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 4, 2023

me every time i eat salmon: my coat is going to be so shiny — the silent of the lamb (@scalpelwife) December 5, 2023

Ask and you shall receive pic.twitter.com/3gx5LRg3D8 — Julian Day (@JulianMDay) December 7, 2023

if you don’t hear from me I tried to recreate the times cover with my cat and I’m hospitalized — ryan ✨ (@trackfiveguy) December 6, 2023

No need to dna test pic.twitter.com/AA8Ns3lTSY — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 4, 2023

This is Zeppole. He thought he caught a big fish at first. Then he realized he was the good catch all along. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/376GGykCU6 — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) December 7, 2023

People are teaching their dogs how to skateboard and my dog’s chart at the vet says “must be picked up, won’t walk”. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) December 6, 2023

i run into myself everywhere i go pic.twitter.com/VOQt8xut4r — kimberlee (@kimberleeerose) December 7, 2023

Last night this neighborhood cat spied on us from our roof before pissing at us. pic.twitter.com/o8sPCPPYrf — A!ex Steed (@alexsteed) December 3, 2023

cat goes into the litterbox, rummages around in there for like 10 minutes, comes out holding a piece of dried poop in his mouth and drops it at my feet while maintaining full eye contact — autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) December 7, 2023

Difference between Border Collie and Husky..😅 pic.twitter.com/5qdKs4FJjr — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 7, 2023

Hello I got wet but you were busy so I found some stuff to dry off on pic.twitter.com/wrwBA3a1lg — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 2, 2023

I wanna have an open, honest conversation about PETS having attitudes.



Ppl without pets think we be lying about these pets having attitude problems. My cat really will roll her eyes and yell at me when she's mad. Like... They really be on some bs — Queen LaDeefa, JD (@It_Aint__ME) December 7, 2023

Related...