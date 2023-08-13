23 Best War Movies (That Have More Heart Than You'd Expect)

Business TechCrunch

GoStudent — the late-stage tutor marketplace that has raised $686.3 million so far -- has now raised another $95 million in what it calls a strategic fundraise from Deutsche Bank and other investors, including Left Lane Capital, DN Capital, Tencent, Prosus, DST, Coatue and Softbank Vision Fund 2. The raise was described as a mix of equity and debt capital. The company has been on something of an acquisition roll, using its war chest to roll-up complementary products, such as its acquisition last year of Germany-based Studienkreis, a traditional tutoring company.