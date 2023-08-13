23 Best War Movies (That Have More Heart Than You'd Expect)
"War is Hell" is its own genre.
As the genre turns 50, hip-hop legends, fans and more are helping to mark the musical milestone. Here's why.
Russia is heading back to the Moon as it tries to reassert itself as a significant world power in the wake of its war on Ukraine. A rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft will mark Russia’s first lunar mission since 1976. The expedition will attempt to land the exploration vehicle on the moon’s south pole, hoping to dig up water ice beneath the surface. You can tune in to watch the launch here.
Ukrainian drone strikes are rattling Russians, but the long-planned summer counteroffensive has yet to meet with much success.
N64's Pokémon Stadium 2 coming to Switch is nice, but the biggest surprise among today's load of announcements? In an anticipated announcement, the Pokémon Company revealed that the first installment of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, will be released on September 13. As usual, the trailer for the expansion reveals some key plot points -- in this upcoming installment, The Teal Mask, we'll journey to Kitakami, a mountain town that's hosting its annual festival.
Dan Ackerman, the editor-in-chief of Gizmodo, has accused Apple and the Tetris Company of ripping off his book The Tetris Effect, which tells the history of the game in the form of a Cold War-era thriller.
GoStudent — the late-stage tutor marketplace that has raised $686.3 million so far -- has now raised another $95 million in what it calls a strategic fundraise from Deutsche Bank and other investors, including Left Lane Capital, DN Capital, Tencent, Prosus, DST, Coatue and Softbank Vision Fund 2. The raise was described as a mix of equity and debt capital. The company has been on something of an acquisition roll, using its war chest to roll-up complementary products, such as its acquisition last year of Germany-based Studienkreis, a traditional tutoring company.
After two uninspiring performances, Rapinoe admits the team is feeling some anxiety though it's nothing the USWNT hasn't overcome before.
The battle between two of China's largest e-commerce firms is heating up, as they take the cutthroat tactics that have long been around in the country to the international markets they both covet. Chinese e-commerce deals giant Pinduoduo's affiliate, Temu, which is aggressively expanding overseas, recently filed a court document in the U.S. accusing fast fashion giant Shein of anti-competitive practices. Specifically, Temu claims that Shein has been "forcing exclusive dealing arrangements on clothing manufacturers."
Action star shares inside stories from "Mission: Impossible III," "Live Free or Die Hard," "Nikita" and more in our new Role Recall interview.
The well-known defense/roguelike hybrid 'Dungeon of the Endless' is free on Steam, just before 'Endless Dungeon' arrives.