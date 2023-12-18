The 20+ Best Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store just a few days before Christmas. Luckily, there’s Amazon’s holiday deals to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself — and they ship almost as fast as Santa.

The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech to home goods. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts on Amazon that can be delivered by Christmas with Amazon Prime shipping. If you’re not a Prime member, try a free trial here to get these presents ASAP.

What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon?

We decided our picks based on personal tech we’ve tried for ourselves that we’d want to gift to others (no matter how many earbuds we try out, we keep going back to our AirPods Pro 2nd Gen), or gifts that currently have majority 4.0-star or above ratings on Amazon.

airpods pro 2

The latest AirPods Pros — Apple’s higher-end, noise-cancelling earbuds — now live in our pockets alongside our phones and wallets. If you’re shopping for anyone that doesn’t have a pair, or needs an upgrade from an old version, it’s easily one of the best gifts on Amazon with high-quality audio, powerful noise-cancellation, and the easiest iPhone connectivity of any earbuds.

Diptyque Baies Candle

Candles are always a safe, effective gift, but we recommend going luxurious for best effect. And there’s no candle brand more luxurious than Diptyque. The French brand’s candles like this best-selling Baies scent smell incredible, burn longer than most, and feature the instantly-recognizable logo, making them one of our go-tos during the holidays (and you can pick up this one on Amazon).

new bluetooth speaker jbl

This Flip 6 speaker from JBL strikes a balance between portability and sound quality (i.e. not too big but loud enough for a crowd), making it our favorite Bluetooth speaker to gift this year. It’s also extra durable and waterproof, ensuring longevity — even if your giftee is “accident-prone.”

karaoke machine bluetooth

Whether for holiday parties or livening up family get-togethers, this Singsation karaoke machine makes one of the best gifts on Amazon. It connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, letting you access any karaoke song on YouTube or a dedicated karaoke app of your choosing, and requires almost no setup.

We’re always surprised by how many people own and use a multitool in their day-to-day activities. Whether it’s opening packages, fixing things here and there, or surviving on a rugged camping trip, just about everyone will find uses for a good multitool, making it a great gift idea. If you’re looking to pick up a multitool for a loved one, we suggest this compact yet versatile Leatherman Wave+.

yoga mat

High-quality yoga mats are something most of us use regularly, but neglect to replace as often as we should. If you know someone who does yoga or works out with a mat often, chances are they’ll appreciate a new one. For any such people on your list, grab this one from HemingWeigh.

Ariel Little Mermaid Live Action Disney Doll

For the Disney Princess-lovers, doll collectors, or the kids-at-heart, this Little Mermaid doll has already become the #1 Best-Seller on Amazon in the Dolls & Dollhouse category and has made a splash for her likeness to Ariel actress Halle Bailey. Captured with Bailey’s signature long, flowing red braids, and even tiny details like the mole above her eyebrow, you can display the doll yourself or gift it to a kid you know will love playing with her.

seiko watch silver

Yes, you can get a great watch on Amazon. And thanks to low prices, those watches also make excellent gifts. A case in point is this Seiko 5, which showcases a timeless look and an automatic movement (which you almost never see at under $200).

The Original Royal Brew Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

While you could previously only get it at a coffee shop, any java fanatics in your life will go nuts for the at-home nitro cold brew they can easily make with Royal Brew’s at-home dispenser. With their favorite coffee concentrate and water, all they’ll need to do is add nitrogen or nitrous oxide for a smooth, frothy drink with those addictively delicious micro-bubbles.

newest kindle

If you’re shopping for a bookworm, this new Kindle is a no-brainer. If they haven’t tried an e-reader yet, they’ll surely start using one if gifted the Kindle. If they have an old e-reader, this is a clear upgrade with the lightest most compact build of any Kindle yet, plus the device’s signature glare-free, paper-like display.

budget massage gun

If you’re wondering what to buy an athlete — whether casual or hardcore — a good massage gun is one of the best gifts on Amazon. This one from Toloco is one of our favorites with a huge assortment of heads and speeds to get those hard-to-relieve spots, and it’s very affordable with a sale price of just $100 right now.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite

Smart lighting can totally overhaul the feel of your loved one’s space, letting them change lighting color and dimness from their phone or voice assistant. Best of all, top-selling smart LED backlights are now very affordable, such as this pack meant to zhzuh up your living area from Govee. The lights can instantly capture the color of any TV screen for synchronized colors while streaming content, watching online videos, gaming, etc. Control them with simple voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant, or the Govee Home app on iOS and Android phones.

wood chess set portable

Scores of us started playing online chess in the past few years(partially motivated by the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit), but now that we’ve got the virtual experience, it’s a good idea to get a physical chess set for any players in your life. We like this one from Chess Armory, which features a no-frills wooden construction and a foldable, portable design.

air purifier

Decor pieces like plants and throw blankets are good gifts, but a top-rated air purifier like this Coway Airmega can make a much bigger difference in your loved one’s home. By removing germs, bacteria, odor, and other toxins, the Airmega can keep occupants safer from illness while improving the overall “feel” of space as large as 930 square feet.

apple watch se

The second generation Apple Watch SE is one of the most affordable in the Apple Watch lineup, with this GPS and Cellular-equipped 44-millimeter model is currently $279. This takes it down into a reasonable gifting territory, but your recipient still gets all the fitness and connectivity bells and whistles that make the Apple Watch the world’s best-selling timepiece.

Fluance RT85 Reference High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable

If you’re shopping for an audiophile, a premium turntable like this Fluance RT85 can elevate the heart of their sound system. Thanks to components like an acrylic platter, a 2M Blue elliptical cartridge, and a servo motor, the turntable produces steady, vibration-free audio — and it looks great too.

instant camera kodak

Instant cameras make fun gifts for photographers and non-photographers alike, but they’re also great for holiday get-togethers pictures (that won’t get lost in your phone’s camera roll). This Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is one of our favorites, boasting modern, fast-printing technology in a throwback package.

crystal glasses

Nice crystal glassware is always a welcome bar upgrade — especially for the cocktail or liquor aficionados in your life. These highly-rated old fashioned glasses from Marquis by Waterford are some of the best that you can buy on Amazon, and they’re relatively affordable for crystal.

Aesop is the gold standard of soap with uniquely luxurious scents, but it’s not something most people would splurge on. This makes Aesop’s products prime for gifting. We suggest this Resurrection hand soap, which your giftee can use to zhuzh up their guest bath or kitchen with notes of orange, rosemary and lavender.

denim jacket levi's

This sherpa trucker jacket from Levi’s is one of those pieces that’s appreciated by fashion lovers and anyone who says they don’t care about clothes. It’s effortless, timeless, and, best of all for you the gifter, very affordable as far as outerwear goes.

insulated cup yeti

Yeti’s Rambler tumbler might be the best cup of all time. The 10-ounce vessel uses Yeti’s dual-wall insulation to keep both hot and cold beverages at the proper temperature for hours (literally). Plus, it features a rounded shape and a thin lip that works for wine as well as coffee, cocktails, and just about anything else. Needless to say, we’d be thrilled to get another one as a gift this year.

ugg slippers womens

Slippers are never a bad gift idea — especially during the chilly holiday season. We like these Coquette slippers from UGG, which deliver the brand’s signature, unrivaled coziness. We also like that the Coquettes have a rugged sole, letting you, say, walk the dog or take out the trash without ruining your slippers.

reading light clip on

We’re big fans of the versatility offered by e-readers, but physical books will always have a spot on our bookshelf — and we’d wager that most book lovers on your shopping list are the same. This nifty clip-on book light from Vekkia makes reading physical books much easier in low light, whether your giftee is reading in bed next to a partner, on a camping trip, or on the patio at night.

Roku Streambar Pro

This Roku Streambar Pro combines the audio-upgrading power of a soundbar with the convenience of Roku’s streaming stick into one. We’ve been using a Streambar Pro for several months now, and have no complaints with the 4K picture quality. If you’re shopping for, say, someone that just got their own apartment, this is one of the best gifts on Amazon.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe

If you’re looking for a gift for someone with fur babies, this compact, multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner from Bissel is a great choice. Despite its size, the Little Green Pet Deluxe has users sold, using a combination of Febreeze formula, water, and a high-suction brush to lift practically any stain from their rug or furniture.

Etronik Weekender Bag

For weekend jet-setters to gym rats, this spacious travel bag is not only sleek, but packs a lot more functionality than your average duffle. The affordable sister of Beis’ ‘The Weekender’, this bag is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars and features a handy USB charging port, separate shoe compartment with vents, and a waterproof pocket for sweaty clothes or towels. With 10 colorways to chose from, make sure they always step out in style (and with multiple stash pockets).

