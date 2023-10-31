22 Queer Celebrities Whose Costumes Slayed This Halloween
1.Lucy Dacus and as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande:
2.Ice Spice as Betty Boop:
3.Lili Reinhart as Harley Quinn:
4.Karamo as Cruella de Ville:
5.Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Elphaba and Glinda:
6.Reneé Rapp as Pamela Anderson:
7.Barbie Ferreira as Nurse Ratched:
8.Katie Gavin and friends as the Blue Man Group:
9.Megan Fox as Gogo Yubari:
10.Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan as an angel and a devil:
11.Chris Colfer as Queen Elizabeth II:
12.Anitta as a vampire bride:
13.Halsey as a mermaid:
14.Keke Palmer as the Bride of Frankenstein:
15.Josette Maskin and their girlfriend as Boobie and the Beast:
16.Bobby Berk and his husband as The Golden Girls:
17.Dylan Mulvaney as Snow White:
18.King Princess as Wolverine:
19.Chrishell Stause and friends as "Fuck, Marry, Kill:"
20.Demi Lovato as Snow White:
21.Lukas Gage as Beetlejuice:
22.And finally, Milly Shapiro as Marie Antoinette:
Happy Halloween, y'all!