22 Queer Celebrities Whose Costumes Slayed This Halloween

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
0
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.Lucy Dacus and as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande:

View this photo on Instagram

2.Ice Spice as Betty Boop:

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

3.Lili Reinhart as Harley Quinn:

View this photo on Instagram

4.Karamo as Cruella de Ville:

View this photo on Instagram

5.Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Elphaba and Glinda:

View this photo on Instagram

6.Reneé Rapp as Pamela Anderson:

View this photo on Instagram

7.Barbie Ferreira as Nurse Ratched:

View this photo on Instagram

8.Katie Gavin and friends as the Blue Man Group:

View this photo on Instagram

9.Megan Fox as Gogo Yubari:

View this photo on Instagram

10.Joe Locke and Tobie Donovan as an angel and a devil:

View this photo on Instagram

11.Chris Colfer as Queen Elizabeth II:

View this photo on Instagram

12.Anitta as a vampire bride:

View this photo on Instagram

13.Halsey as a mermaid:

Rachpoot / GC Images
Rachpoot / GC Images

14.Keke Palmer as the Bride of Frankenstein:

View this photo on Instagram

15.Josette Maskin and their girlfriend as Boobie and the Beast:

View this photo on Instagram

16.Bobby Berk and his husband as The Golden Girls:

View this photo on Instagram

17.Dylan Mulvaney as Snow White:

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

18.King Princess as Wolverine:

View this photo on Instagram

19.Chrishell Stause and friends as "Fuck, Marry, Kill:"

Rachpoot / GC Images
Rachpoot / GC Images

20.Demi Lovato as Snow White:

Rachpoot / GC Images
Rachpoot / GC Images

21.Lukas Gage as Beetlejuice:

View this photo on Instagram

22.And finally, Milly Shapiro as Marie Antoinette:

View this photo on Instagram

Happy Halloween, y'all!

Recommended Stories