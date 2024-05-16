22 People Who Embarrassed Themselves Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Than You Probably Ever Have

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
1

1.This person who sent an intimate text to the wrong person:

A screenshot of a text conversation displaying a humorous and confused morning greeting with typos and an apology at the end
u/HarryFlashman1927 / Via reddit.com

2.This person who posted this humiliating story online:

"I went clubbing with a girl today."
u/TheMemeMkaer / Via reddit.com

3.This person who randomly sent an OnlyFans creator a Harry Styles cover:

"Onlyfans is for fun"
u/Dirtyslutforyou99 / Via reddit.com

4.This person who messaged someone he liked his unfiltered thoughts:

"Did I upset you?"
u/papayathechicken / Via reddit.com

5.This person who took to Facebook to seek validation:

Facebook post stating "SINGLE!! Copy and paste. Whoever heart reacts wouldn't mind dating you," with various reactions and emojis
u/musntbeconsumed / Via reddit.com

6.This person who posted the worst third-wheel story ever on the internet:

Screenshot of a social media comment recounting a personal story of unexpected movie theater experience
u.647Med / Via reddit.com

7.This person who proudly claimed to have an empty life:

"Obsessed with making money"
r/HustersUniversity

8.This mom who wanted to get this sign of rules for dating her son:

Sign with humorous "Rules for Dating My Son" including protective and exaggerated statements from a parent's perspective
u/nautical1776 / Via reddit.com

9.This person who accidentally sent their boss a text ABOUT said boss:

Text messages discussing someone pretending to work harder than they do, with an accidental inappropriate message sent
u/Time_Advisor4822 / Via reddit.com

10.This person who spoke way too soon:

Conversation screenshot where one person suggests breaking up with a boyfriend for their friend, then is curious who the friend is
u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com

11.This person who was caught in the lie of all lies:

"My wife named our son after her first love and I had no idea"
u/ContributionOk4879 / Via reddit.com

12.This person who decided to be bold and take a chance with their crush:

Screenshot of a tweet
Twitter / @helenabadger / Via reddit.com

13.This person who tried to flex, but killed any chances at getting a date:

"Cause u need to see how much I got so u can act appropriately"
u/AsianVixen4U / Via reddit.com

14.This person who was so insecure they told their friend not to wear makeup around their boyfriend:

"why do you care so much"
u/MeekAirtime / Via reddit.com

15.This person who was having some sort of crisis at 4 a.m. when they texted their coworker this:

"When i look into the mirror i see a boy not a man"
u/mothmans_dad / Via reddit.com

16.This person who got a new number to get in contact with the ex they cheated on:

"damn alright sorry lmao"
u/RiOT-Septic / Via reddit.com

17.This person who wrote a narrative piece as his opening Tinder message:

"Nothing more attractive than self-defeat and no confidence"
u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com

18.This person who responded to themself...as their own dog:

"only to you"
u/Failingunistudent_ / Via reddit.com

19.This person who got WAY too vulnerable with their coworker:

"Who is this?"
u/anonoymous / Via reddit.com

20.This person who wrote a missed connections post claiming he DIDN'T ask a woman out:

"i could actually treat you better"
u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com

21.This person who admitted to being in a relationship and then still tried to keep talking to someone they slept with:

"Why are you talking to me?"
u/Readkt92 / Via reddit.com

22.And lastly, this person who submitted a short story to their boss as their two-week notice:

"I need to put my two weeks in."
u/Autam / Via reddit.com
"TO BE CONTINUED..."
u/Autam / Via reddit.com
"Angela screamed falling to her knees"
u/Autam / Via reddit.com