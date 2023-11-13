A 22-year-old American veteran moved onto a cattle ranch in rural Australia to live a slower life. The only catch? Understanding the locals.

Presten Boydstun moved to Western Australia after the Marines to work on a cattle ranch.

It's been a bliss-filled adventure, though he's had some difficulty understanding Australian slang.

Boydstun has a working list of 50 unfamiliar phrases, including "hoon," "fanging," and "Ken Oath."

Presten Boydstun joined the Marine Corps at age 18 and served four years in San Diego before leaving honorably in July, whereupon he experienced a bout of of wanderlust.

"I had a tough time with some of my buddies passing away," Boydstun, who has over 286,000 followers on TikTok, told Insider. "I got kind of sad and went down this path of depression, which was pretty difficult for me."

A veterinarian family friend, who Boydstun describes as a "second dad," operates cattle farms in Western Australia and offered him a job working with livestock. On September 1, he took the plunge, and he's been chronicling his bliss-filled adventures on TikTok ever since.

"It's just made my inner happiness kind of come out," Boydstun told Insider, "and I just really wanted to put that out in the world."

Boydstun resides in an idyllic rural city (he declined to disclose his exact location) with roughly 14,000 residents, and that's a 10-minute drive from the ocean. That said, there's been some culture shock in acclimating to Australian slang, which he recounted in an October 17 TikTok video with 2.3 million views.

In fact, there have been so many foreign phrases he started compiling them in a list. He has roughly 50 to date. An "esky" is a cooler, for instance, and a "brolly" is an umbrella (both are the names of local brands); "ute" is a pickup truck (short for utility), "bottle-o" is a liquor store, "lappy" is a laptop, "hoon" is a reckless driver, "fanging" means fast, and "rooted" means tired.

Additionally, Boydstun said that "ken oath" means "heck yeah," while "not here to F spiders" translates to "not here to mess around."

"It's been difficult learning this," he told TikTok viewers.

Mainly, there are a lot of abbreviations: for example, "preggo" is for pregnant, and "avo" is for avocado. "They can say it in three words, and normally I have 10 words in a sentence," Boydstun told Insider.

Locals are occasionally thrown off when they hear his American accent, Boydstun said, but he's started to incorporate the greeting, "Oi." Australian fans on TikTok have been tickled by his assimilation process.

"As an Aussie I really didn't realise how many 'sayings' we have till you point them out in a huge list like that," one commenter wrote. "Best advice I've got for north americans new to Australia is, you can determine what we mean by the way we say it, not what we actually say," another added.

There have been other adjustments, too, Boydstun said, including driving on the opposite side of the road and adapting to the local cuisine. Thus far, he's tried the famous "Tim Tam slam" as well as the famous food spread Vegemite — the latter of which he swears by. "It's weird at first, but then it changes your life," he said.

Boydstun is currently on a yearlong holiday visa but plans to apply for a more permanent work visa so he can stay longer once it expires (he hopes to be mostly fluent in Australian slang by then).

"I'm just a happy freaking guy," he said. "I'm so happy and blessed to be out here."

