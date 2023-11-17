21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Nov. 11-17)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

me flirting: do you wanna come over and hold down my cat while i administer him gabapentin — autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) November 15, 2023

got a new tree collar and basil turned it into a war silo pic.twitter.com/rqRY3Lytro — corinne 🐕🐈🐈🐆 (@rikkelmania) November 15, 2023

i understand taylor swift now. it's every girl's biggest dream to be able to text their dog. and that's sort of the vibe travis kelce is bringing to the table — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) November 15, 2023

This city is sick…… and I’m the cure pic.twitter.com/U6b1RlChaw — eli yudin (@eliyudin) November 15, 2023

what kills me about long haired dachshunds is that u can tell they want to be taken seriously — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) November 17, 2023

You ever look at a product and realize there were no women on the design team? pic.twitter.com/vm6URu5SB4 — The Masked Maine Millennial🦞 🇺🇦 (@MaineMillennial) November 14, 2023

I haven’t got it on camera yet but sometimes the dog will walk up behind the baby, sniff his butt, bark to get my attention, and then very pointedly look at the stairs, which I have deduced is code for “your puppy has shit himself again” — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) November 13, 2023

really a big fan of this dishwasher huh pic.twitter.com/l0YG8E8eDx — Tendy Skrimp 🍗🦐 (@ShrimpTeddy) November 13, 2023

when I meet a cute dog and ask the owner what the name is and its Loki pic.twitter.com/iEriHfTPp9 — tractor (@nudeobama) November 16, 2023

Sorry I'm late for work, I followed this car for two hours. pic.twitter.com/841lcFNmDb — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 16, 2023

The face of a man who had to be forced to stop eating muck pic.twitter.com/LmFmBXcS7s — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) November 12, 2023

I regret to inform you all that the humidifier is back. It is unfortunately still a bad guy pic.twitter.com/iW9ZzFr6Rn — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) November 16, 2023

This is not what we were hoping to attract when we installed nest boxes 😠 pic.twitter.com/ibNW5bJOPi — Harry Saddler (@MondayStory) November 15, 2023

sorry can't talk i'm getting comfy pic.twitter.com/yz1F4jtqSY — clare (@sadderlizards) November 17, 2023

My dog has been staring at this other mysterious dog that appeared for about an hour pic.twitter.com/PQMchWh0nj — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) November 16, 2023

Wel, they do say, You are what You Eat pic.twitter.com/PFNT9xcVwL — Babette 💟 (@Bad_Babette) November 14, 2023

just realized how much this scene has unconsciously shaped my idea of the perfect breakfast https://t.co/TP8bTYQn2j — James Frankie Thomas (of IDLEWILD) (@james_f_thomas) November 13, 2023

me trying to sleep while my cats take up the whole bed pic.twitter.com/AUsMrYBJeS — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) November 16, 2023

Your Uber is here. pic.twitter.com/VHT822oKJh — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) November 14, 2023

It’s cold today so I’m at the mall trying to buy this exact jacket. I’m too shy to show the sales associates this reference photo. pic.twitter.com/AUvvBFnaMs — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) November 15, 2023

this is the season of premature dusk which kitties love because they are nocturnal animals; but, as they have signed on (at least nominally) to be therapy animals to emotionally fragile humans, their loyalty is to both needy human & their nocturnal souls which come alive at dusk. pic.twitter.com/L0DxCf7Mk1 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 14, 2023

