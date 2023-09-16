21 Former Child Stars From The '90s And '00s On Their First Red Carpets Vs. What They Look Like Now 1. Here's Dakota Fanning on her first red carpet in 2001: Vince Bucci / Getty Images And here's Dakota on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon 2. Here's Tyler James Williams on his first red carpet in 2005: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage And here's Tyler on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Anna Webber / Variety via Getty Images 3. Here's Lindsay Lohan on her first red carpet in 1998: Steve Granitz / WireImage And here's Lindsay on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano 4. Here are Tia and Tamera Mowry on their first red carpet in 1994: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic And here are Tia and Tamera on their most recent red carpet in 2023: Axelle / FilmMagic 5. Here's Daniel Radcliffe on his first red carpet in 2001: Yui Mok — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images And here's Daniel on his most recent red carpet in 2022: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the Roku Channel 6. Here's Kirsten Dunst on her first red carpet in 1994: Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Kirsten on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Dominique Charriau / WireImage 7. Here's Raven-Symoné on her first red carpet in 1990: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Raven on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 8. Here's Abigail Breslin on her first red carpet in 2002: Mark Mainz / Getty Images And here's Abigail on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Michael Tullberg / Getty Images 9. Here's Josh Hutcherson on his first red carpet in 2022: Sebastian Artz / Getty Images And here's Josh on his most recent red carpet in 2019: Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images 10. Here's Haley Joel Osment on his first red carpet in 1997: Barry King / Getty Images And here's Haley on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic 11. Here are Cole and Dylan Sprouse on their first red carpet in 1998: Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here are Cole and Dylan on their most recent red carpets in 2023: Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Kodak, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani Beauty 12. Here's Hilary Duff on her first red carpet in 2001: Gregg Deguire / WireImage And here's Hilary on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair 13. Here's Christina Ricci on her first red carpet in 1990: Barry King / WireImage Here's Christina on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Araya Doheny / WireImage 14. Here's Alyson Stoner on their first red carpet in 2003: Steve Granitz / WireImage And here's Alyson on their most recent red carpet in 2023: David Livingston / Getty Images 15. Here's Joseph Gordon-Levitt on his first red carpet in 1997: Donato Sardella / Penske Media via Getty Images And here's Joseph on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Phillip Faraone / WireImage 16. Here's Macaulay Culkin on his first red carpet in 1991: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Macaulay on his most recent red carpet in 2018: Axelle / FilmMagic 17. Here's Jaleel White on his first red carpet in 1991: ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images And here's Jaleel on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images 18. Here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on their first red carpet in 1993: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here are Mary-Kate and Ashley on their most recent red carpet in 2019: J. Lee / FilmMagic 19. Here's AnnaSophia Robb on her first red carpet in 2005: Theo Wargo / Getty Images And here's AnnaSophia on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Paul Morigi / Getty Images for the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund 20. Here's Taylor Lautner on his first red carpet in 2005: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage And here's Taylor on his most recent red carpet in 2022: Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images 21. Finally, here's Frankie Muniz on his first red carpet in 2000: Steve Granitz / WireImage And here's Frankie on his most recent red carpet in 2018: Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images View comments