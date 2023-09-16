21 Former Child Stars From The '90s And '00s On Their First Red Carpets Vs. What They Look Like Now

1. Here's Dakota Fanning on her first red carpet in 2001:

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

And here's Dakota on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon

2. Here's Tyler James Williams on his first red carpet in 2005:

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

And here's Tyler on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Anna Webber / Variety via Getty Images

3. Here's Lindsay Lohan on her first red carpet in 1998:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here's Lindsay on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

4. Here are Tia and Tamera Mowry on their first red carpet in 1994:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And here are Tia and Tamera on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

Axelle / FilmMagic

5. Here's Daniel Radcliffe on his first red carpet in 2001:

Yui Mok — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And here's Daniel on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the Roku Channel

6. Here's Kirsten Dunst on her first red carpet in 1994:

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here's Kirsten on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

7. Here's Raven-Symoné on her first red carpet in 1990:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here's Raven on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

8. Here's Abigail Breslin on her first red carpet in 2002:

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

And here's Abigail on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

9. Here's Josh Hutcherson on his first red carpet in 2022:

Sebastian Artz / Getty Images

And here's Josh on his most recent red carpet in 2019:

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

10. Here's Haley Joel Osment on his first red carpet in 1997:

Barry King / Getty Images

And here's Haley on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

11. Here are Cole and Dylan Sprouse on their first red carpet in 1998:

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here are Cole and Dylan on their most recent red carpets in 2023:

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Kodak, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani Beauty

12. Here's Hilary Duff on her first red carpet in 2001:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

And here's Hilary on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

13. Here's Christina Ricci on her first red carpet in 1990:

Barry King / WireImage

Here's Christina on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Araya Doheny / WireImage

14. Here's Alyson Stoner on their first red carpet in 2003:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here's Alyson on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

David Livingston / Getty Images

15. Here's Joseph Gordon-Levitt on his first red carpet in 1997:

Donato Sardella / Penske Media via Getty Images

And here's Joseph on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Phillip Faraone / WireImage

16. Here's Macaulay Culkin on his first red carpet in 1991:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here's Macaulay on his most recent red carpet in 2018:

Axelle / FilmMagic

17. Here's Jaleel White on his first red carpet in 1991:

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And here's Jaleel on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

18. Here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on their first red carpet in 1993:

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here are Mary-Kate and Ashley on their most recent red carpet in 2019:

J. Lee / FilmMagic

19. Here's AnnaSophia Robb on her first red carpet in 2005:

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

And here's AnnaSophia on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

20. Here's Taylor Lautner on his first red carpet in 2005:

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

And here's Taylor on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

21. Finally, here's Frankie Muniz on his first red carpet in 2000:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here's Frankie on his most recent red carpet in 2018:

Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images