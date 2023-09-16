21 Former Child Stars From The '90s And '00s On Their First Red Carpets Vs. What They Look Like Now

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
0
21 Former Child Stars From The '90s And '00s On Their First Red Carpets Vs. What They Look Like Now

1.Here's Dakota Fanning on her first red carpet in 2001:

Smiling Dakota in a dress and small gift box handbag on the red carpet
Vince Bucci / Getty Images

And here's Dakota on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Smiling Dakota wearing a short skirt and crop top
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon

2.Here's Tyler James Williams on his first red carpet in 2005:

Tyler in a suit and tie
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

And here's Tyler on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Tyler in a suit and tie and a varsity jacket over his shoulders
Anna Webber / Variety via Getty Images

3.Here's Lindsay Lohan on her first red carpet in 1998:

Smiling Lindsay in a sleeveless threaded dress
Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here's Lindsay on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Smiling Lindsay in a shiny outfit with a floral backdrop
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

4.Here are Tia and Tamera Mowry on their first red carpet in 1994:

The smiling sisters  in matching outfits: hats, striped pants, vests, and long jackets
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And here are Tia and Tamera on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

The smiling sisters holding hands, with one wearing a gown and one wearing a miniskirt
Axelle / FilmMagic

5.Here's Daniel Radcliffe on his first red carpet in 2001:

Smiling Daniel in a suit
Yui Mok — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And here's Daniel on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

Smiling Daniel in a leather zippered jacket
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for the Roku Channel

6.Here's Kirsten Dunst on her first red carpet in 1994:

Smiling Kirsten in an off-the-shoulder, knee-length dress
Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here's Kirsten on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Smiling Kirsten in a sleeveless dress
Dominique Charriau / WireImage

7.Here's Raven-Symoné on her first red carpet in 1990:

Smiling Raven in a matching skirt set and hat
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here's Raven on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Raven in a blazer and sunglasses and giving the peace sign
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

8.Here's Abigail Breslin on her first red carpet in 2002:

Smiling Abigail in a flared sleeveless gown and waving
Mark Mainz / Getty Images

And here's Abigail on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Abigail in a long suit jacket and graphic T-shirt
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

9.Here's Josh Hutcherson on his first red carpet in 2022:

Smiling Josh in a sweatshirt and pants
Sebastian Artz / Getty Images

And here's Josh on his most recent red carpet in 2019:

Josh in a suit jacket, T-shirt, and pants
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

10.Here's Haley Joel Osment on his first red carpet in 1997:

Haley wearing a suit and holding a dog
Barry King / Getty Images

And here's Haley on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Smiling Haley wearing a suit and tie
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

11.Here are Cole and Dylan Sprouse on their first red carpet in 1998:

Very young twins wearing sweaters and pants and hugging
Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here are Cole and Dylan on their most recent red carpets in 2023:

Cole wearing plaid pants and a jacket
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Kodak, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani Beauty

12.Here's Hilary Duff on her first red carpet in 2001:

Hilary smiling and wearing a dress
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

And here's Hilary on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Smiling Hilary with hair in a short bob and wearing a strapless lace dress
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

13.Here's Christina Ricci on her first red carpet in 1990:

Christina in a long-sleeved, button-front velvet dress
Barry King / WireImage

Here's Christina on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Christina in a long-sleeved, bubble turtleneck dress
Araya Doheny / WireImage

14.Here's Alyson Stoner on their first red carpet in 2003:

Smiling Alyson wearing a fuzzy hat and a denim skirt with suspenders
Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here's Alyson on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

Smiling Alyson wearing a graffiti jacket and pants
David Livingston / Getty Images

15.Here's Joseph Gordon-Levitt on his first red carpet in 1997:

Smiling, clean-shaven Joseph in a suit and tie and shoulder-length hair
Donato Sardella / Penske Media via Getty Images

And here's Joseph on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Joseph in a suit and tie with mustache and slight beard
Phillip Faraone / WireImage

16.Here's Macaulay Culkin on his first red carpet in 1991:

Smiling Macauley in a tuxe
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here's Macaulay on his most recent red carpet in 2018:

Macauley in a suit and print shirt
Axelle / FilmMagic

17.Here's Jaleel White on his first red carpet in 1991:

Smiling Jaleel in a tuxe
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

And here's Jaleel on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

Jaleel in a long-sleeved shirt and pants
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

18.Here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on their first red carpet in 1993:

Mary-Kate and Ashley in matching sailor-type outfits and large hats with bows
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

And here are Mary-Kate and Ashley on their most recent red carpet in 2019:

Mary-Kate and Ashley facing each other and holding purses and wearing dark outfits
J. Lee / FilmMagic

19.Here's AnnaSophia Robb on her first red carpet in 2005:

AnnaSophia in a sweater, print top, and belted jeans
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

And here's AnnaSophia on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

Smiling AnnaSophia in a short-sleeved, flared dress
Paul Morigi / Getty Images for the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

20.Here's Taylor Lautner on his first red carpet in 2005:

Smiling Taylor in an Abercrombie T-shirt, striped button shirt, and jeans
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

And here's Taylor on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

Taylor in a shiny suit jacket and shirt
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

21.Finally, here's Frankie Muniz on his first red carpet in 2000:

Smiling Frankie giving the thumbs-up in a sweatshirt and shiny pants
Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here's Frankie on his most recent red carpet in 2018:

Smiling Frankie in a button-front shirt, bow tie, and suspenders
Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Recommended Stories