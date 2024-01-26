2024 Sundance Film Festival Award Winners (Updating Live)

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is now unveiling its winners, with announcements being made at the Ray Theater in Park City, Utah.

On Friday, January 26, the winners of juried prizes will be shared across the competition sections, including the U.S. Dramatic Competition, U.S. Documentary Competition, World Cinema Dramatic Competition, World Cinema Documentary Competition, and the NEXT lineup.

The 2024 Sundance jury consists of 16 filmmakers and artists across all sections, with the U.S. Dramatic Competition jury made up of “Winter’s Bone” director/co-writer Debra Granik, “Shortcomings” screenwriter Adrian Tomine, and “Master of None” producer Lena Waithe.

“Navalny” producer Shane Boris, “The Disappearance of Shere Hite” director Nicole Newnham, and “The Sentence” director Rudy Valdez serve on the U.S. Documentary Competition jury, with “The Babadook” director Jennifer Kent, “Mississippi Masala” director Mira Nair, and “Frankie” cinematographer Rui Poças serve on the jury for the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Fremantle’s Undeniable creative director Mandy Chang, “Flee” producer Monica Hellström, and “All That Breathes” director Shaunak Sen are behind the World Cinema Documentary Competition jury, and “Minari” producer Christina Oh, “Community” actor Danny Pudi, and “Scrapper” director Regan will select the Short Film Program Competition. “A Murder at the End of the World” co-creator Zal Batmanglij serves on the NEXT competition section.

As previously announced, the Alfred P. Sloan Science-In-Film Initiative award was given to Sam and Andy Zuchero’s “Love Me,” which stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun as two A.I. objects who fall in love. The film debuted in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the festival.

At Sundance 2023, “A Thousand and One” took home the coveted Grand Jury Prize, with “The Persian Version” landing the Audience Award and Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

See the full list of 2024 Sundance Award winners below.

SHORT FILM AWARDS

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY AWARDS

WORLD DRAMATIC COMPETITION AWARDS

NEXT AWARDS

AUDIENCE AWARDS

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION AWARDS

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

