2024 Performing Arts Scholarship Program announced

Dec. 12—THOMASVILLE- High-school-age musicians and singers are invited to demonstrate their talents for a chance to receive performing-arts scholarships worth up to $1,000.

The Thomasville Performing Arts Concert (TPAC) is open to student vocalists, pianists and instrumentalists who reside, attend school (including homeschool) or take music or voice lessons in Thomas or Grady counties in Georgia.

Thomas University, Thomasville Center for the Arts and Thomasville Entertainment Foundation are co-sponsors of the scholarship program.

"We hope this opportunity will encourage young performers to set goals and provide the financial assistance to further their training," said Dr. Karl Barton, Professor of Music at Thomas University.

Seven participants were awarded financial assistance at the March 2023 TPAC program.

To enter, students must submit a completed application by Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, and a video audition by Friday, Feb. 9. Two letters of recommendation are also due on Feb. 9. Round 1 Finalists will be announced Sunday, Feb. 18.

The application form and complete performance requirements are available online at https://forms.gle/3hjLzX7vhqzrM7Bd8.

In conjunction with National Youth Arts Month, finalists will perform before an audience and professional judges on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Thomasville Center for the Arts. The concert will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a reception. The public is invited.

Scholarships and prizes may be awarded in each category — piano, vocal and instrumental — at the judges' discretion. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the concert.

TPAC awards must be used to further the student's education in his or her field of competition. Full scholarship winners must be accepted into a regionally or nationally recognized summer music program or take at least two courses in music during their first year at the college or university of their choice. At the discretion of the scholarship committee, awards may be used for private lessons with an approved professional musician/instructor. Scholarship awards and consolation prizes must be used by March 2025. Partial awards may be applied to music lessons.

More information can be requested at actu@thomasu.edu.