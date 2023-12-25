2024 Oscars Best Animated Short cheat sheet: All 15 semi-finalists from ‘Boom’ to ‘Wild Summon’

The three short film categories can be such a pain to try to predict the nominees for. Don’t worry Derbyites, we are here to help you all. With the shortlist for the 96th Oscars having been released, below we have listed all 15 shortlisted films in the Best Animated Short category along with descriptions of each one. We also have information and links listed for where you can currently watch these finalists.

Among the subjects that are covered in this year’s crop are birds protecting eggs during a volcanic eruption, an overly confident singing cat, a woman attending her husband’s funeral, and an old man appreciating all of the body’s senses.

“Boom” – Two birds that aren’t very bright try to protect their eggs in the midst of a volcano’s eruption. This won the Gold Medal for Animation at this year’s Student Academy Awards for directors Gabriel Augerai, Romain Augier and Charles Di Cicco. You can watch it through the YouTube channel for École des Nouvelles Images here.

“Eeva” – A woman navigates an incredibly sad day in her life as she attends her husband’s funeral. Directed by Lucija Mrzljak and Morten Tsinakov.

“Humo (Smoke)” – A young boy named Daniel takes a train to bleak destination that’s only known as “The Smokehouse.” Directed by Rita Basulto.

“I’m Hip” – A cat that’s completely full of himself sings about how hip he is to the world while the world doesn’t quite see it that way. Directed by John Musker, who’s been nominated twice for Animated Feature: “The Princess and the Frog” (2009) and “Moana” (2016).

“A Kind of Testament” – A young woman stumbles upon internet animations that were created based on her private selfies and a stranger with the exact same name admits to identity theft. Directed by Stephen Vuillemin.

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)” – A ballet dancer named Sergei is deported to a Soviet kolhoz where he finds himself fighting back against routine, animals and booze. Directed by Priit Tender.

“Letter to a Pig” – A survivor of the Holocaust writes a thank-you letter to the pig that saved his life. After the survivor tells this story to a group of students, one pupil dreams a tragic version of the story. Directed by Tal Kantor.

“Ninety-Five Senses” – The five senses of the body receive a tribute from a man who’s slowly losing his ability to enjoy them. It stars Tim Blake Nelson and is directed by spouses, Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess.

“Once Upon a Studio” – A who’s who of Disney’s animated characters come together for a group photo in celebration of the studio’s 100th anniversary. Directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy. It can currently be streamed on Disney+.

“Our Uniform” – An Iranian girl looks back on her memories in school while examining her old school uniform. Directed by Yegane Moghaddam.

“Pachyderme” – As Louise is staying at her grandparents in the country, it starts snowing in the middle of summer and monster will soon die. Directed by Stéphanie Clément. You can watch it through the Bang Bang channel on YouTube, here.

“Pete” – The description on IMDb reads: “Gender identity, Little League Baseball, the people who inspire change by trying to be themselves, and the superheroes who allow that change to happen.” Directed by Bret Parker. You can watch it through the film’s YouTube channel, here.

“27” – After a bicycle accident that involves a short stint in a coma, Alice comes to the realization that it is time for her to move out of her parents’ place. The short film won the Short Film Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for director Flóra Anna Buda.

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” – In an alternate reality where World War I rages on, two soldiers from different sides play a game of chess using carrier pigeons to make their moves. Directed by Dave Mullins who was nominated in this category in 2017 for “Lou.”

“Wild Summon” – Explores the life cycle of a wild salmon in human form. Narrated by Marianne Faithfull and directed by Karni Arieli and Saul Freed.

