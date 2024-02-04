Here are the 2024 Grammy winners and nominees—updating live

Get ready Swifties, Barbie stans, and everyone in between. Music’s biggest night is here, and it looks like it’s going to be a tough competition between some of the biggest hits of the summer at the 66th Grammy Awards, taking place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The show airs tonight on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Grammys’ “Big Four” categories—Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Song Of The Year—were reduced from 10 nominees to eight nominees this year, so there’s slightly less competition for leading artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown ofthe 2024 Grammy winners (in bold) and nominees in key categories, updating live throughout the night.

Record Of The Year

  • “Not Strong Enough” - boygenius

  • “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish

  • “Worship” - Jon Batiste

  • “Flowers - Miley Cyrus

  • “Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo

  • “Kill Bill” - SZA

  • “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

  • “On My Mama” - Victoria Monet

Album Of The Year

  • The Record - Boygenius

  • The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

  • World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

  • Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

  • Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

  • SOS - SZA

  • Midnights - Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

  • “A&W” - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew

  • “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

  • “Butterfly” - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

  • “Dance The Night” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

  • “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack

  • “Kill Bill” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solana Rowe

  • “Vampire” - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

  • “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

Best New Artist

  • Gracie Abrams

  • Fred Again..

  • Ice Spice

  • Jelly Roll

  • Coco Jones

  • Noah Kahan

  • Victoria Monét

  • The War And Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • “What Was I Made For” - Billie Eilish

  • “Flowers” - Miley Cyrus

  • “vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo

  • “Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

  • “Paint The Town Red” - Doja Cat

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • “Thousand Miles” - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

  • “Candy Necklace” - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

  • “Never Felt So Alone” - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

  • “Karma” - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

  • “Ghost In The Machine” - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

  • Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

  • - (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

  • Midnights - Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

  • For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

  • Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred Again..

  • Kx5 - Kx5

  • Quest for Fire - Skrillex

Best Pop/Dance Recording

  • “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

  • “Miracle” - Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

  • “Padam Padam” - Kylie Minogue

  • “One In A Million” - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

  • “Rush” - Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” - Aphex Twin

  • “Loading” - James Blake

  • “Higher Than Ever Before” - Disclosure

  • “Strong” - Romy & Fred again

  • “Rumble” - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Rock Performance

  • “Sculptures of Anything Goes” - Arctic Monkeys

  • “More Than a Love Song” - Black Pumas

  • “Not Strong Enough” - Boygenius

  • “Rescued” - Foo Fighters

  • “Lux Æterna” - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

  • “Bad Man” - Disturbed

  • “Phantom of the Opera” - Ghost

  • “72 Seasons” - Metallica

  • “Hive Mind” - Slipknot

  • “Jaded” - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

  • “Not Strong Enough” - Boygenius

  • “Rescued” - Foo Fighters

  • “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” - Olivia Rodrigo

  • “Emotion Sickness” - Queens of the Stone Age

  • “Angry” - The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Album

  • But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

  • Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

  • 72 Seasons - Metallica

  • This Is Why - Paramore

  • In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • “Belinda Says” - Alvvays

  • “Body Paint” - Arctic Monkeys

  • “Cool About It” - Boygenius

  • “A&W” - Lana Del Rey

  • “This Is Why” - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

  • The Car - Arctic Monkeys

  • The Record - Boygenius

  • Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

  • Cracker Island - Gorillaz

  • I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

  • “Summer Too Hot” - Chris Brown

  • “Back To Love” - Robert Glasper feat. Sir & Alex Isley

  • “ICU” - Coco Jones

  • “How Does It Make You Feel” - Victoria Monet

  • “Kill Bill” - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • “Simple” - Babyface ft. Coco Jones

  • “Lucky” - Kenyon Dixon

  • “Hollywood” - Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

  • “Good Morning” - PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

  • “Love Language” - SZA

Best R&B Song

  • “ICU” - Coco Jones

  • “Angel” - Halle

  • “Back To Love” - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

  • “Snooze” - SZA

  • “On My Mama” - Victoria Monét

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Since I Have a Lover - 6lack

  • The Love Album: Off the Grid - Diddy

  • Nova - Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

  • The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

  • SOS - SZA

Best R&B Album

  • Girls Night Out - Babyface

  • What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

  • Special Occasion - Emily King

  • Jaguar II - Victoria Monet

  • Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

  • “The Hillbillies” - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

  • “Love Letter” - Black Thought

  • “Players” - Coi Leray

  • “Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage

  • “Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

  • “Attention” - Doja Cat

  • “Spin Bout U” - Drake & 21 Savage

  • “All My Life” - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

  • “Low” - SZA

Best Rap Song

  • “Attention” - Doja Cat

  • “Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua

  • “Just Wanna Rock” - Lil Uzi Vert

  • “Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage

  • “Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

  • Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

  • Michael - Killer Mike

  • Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin

  • King’s Disease III - Nas

  • Utopia - Travis Scott

Best Country Solo Performance

  • “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

  • “Buried” - Brandy Clark

  • “Fast Car” - Luke Combs

  • “The Last Thing on My Mind” - Dolly Parton

  • “White Horse” - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

  • Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

  • Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

  • Rustin’ in the Rain - Tyler Childers

  • Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • “High Note” - Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings

  • “Nobody’s Nobody” - Brothers Osborne

  • “I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

  • “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

  • “Save Me” - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” - Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

  • “Buried” - Brandy Clark

  • “White Horse” - Chris Stapleton

  • “Last Night” - Morgan Wallen

  • “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

  • “I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

  • When the Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet

  • The Light Inside - J. Ivy

  • Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell

  • For Your Consideration ’24 - The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William

  • A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway

  • Pieces of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones

  • Bewitched - Laufey

  • Holidays Around the World - Pentatonix

  • Only the Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen

  • Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - Various

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

  • On Becoming - House of Waters

  • Jazz Hands - Bob James

  • The Layers - Julian Lage

  • All One - Ben Wendel

Best Latin Pop Album

  • La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alboran

  • Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - Alemor

  • A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

  • La Neta - Pedro Capo

  • Don Juan - Maluma

  • X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album

  • Saturno - Rauw Alejandro

  • Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

  • Data - Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • Martínez - Cabra

  • Leche de Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico

  • Vida Cotidiana - Juanes

  • De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade

  • EADDA9223 - Fito Paez

Best Global Music Album

  • Epifanías - Susana Baca

  • History - Bokanté

  • I Told Them… - Burna Boy

  • Timeless - Davido

  • This Moment - Shakti

Best Reggae Album

  • Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

  • Simma - Beenie Man

  • Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

  • No Destroyer - Burning Spear

  • Colors of Royal - Julian Marley & Antacus

Best Comedy Album

  • Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

  • Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer

  • Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

  • Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

  • Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

  • Meryl Streep - Big Tree

  • William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

  • Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

  • Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

  • Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

  • Various Artists - Barbie The Album

  • Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

  • Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

  • Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

  • John Williams - The Fabelmans

  • John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

  • Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best Song Written for Visual Media

  • “What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish

  • “Dance The Night” - Dua Lipa

  • “Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

  • “Lift Me Up” - Rihanna

  • “I’m Just Ken” - Ryan Gosling

Best Music Video

  • “I’m Only Sleeping” - The Beatles

  • “In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

  • “What Was I Made For” - Billie Eilish

  • “Count Me Out” - Kendrick Lamar

  • “Rush” - Troye Sivan

Best Music Film

  • Moonage Daydream

  • How I’m Feeling Now

  • Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

  • I Am Everything

  • Dear Mama

Producer Of The Year, non-classical

  • Jack Antonoff

  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

  • Hit-Boy

  • Metro Boomin

  • Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessie Jo Dillon

  • Justin Tranter

  • Shane McAnally

  • Theron Thomas