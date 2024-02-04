Here are the 2024 Grammy winners and nominees—updating live
Get ready Swifties, Barbie stans, and everyone in between. Music’s biggest night is here, and it looks like it’s going to be a tough competition between some of the biggest hits of the summer at the 66th Grammy Awards, taking place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The show airs tonight on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The Grammys’ “Big Four” categories—Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Song Of The Year—were reduced from 10 nominees to eight nominees this year, so there’s slightly less competition for leading artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown ofthe 2024 Grammy winners (in bold) and nominees in key categories, updating live throughout the night.
Record Of The Year
“Not Strong Enough” - boygenius
“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish
“Worship” - Jon Batiste
“Flowers - Miley Cyrus
“Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Kill Bill” - SZA
“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
“On My Mama” - Victoria Monet
Album Of The Year
The Record - Boygenius
The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
SOS - SZA
Midnights - Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“A&W” - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew
“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff
“Butterfly” - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
“Dance The Night” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
“Flowers” - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
“Kill Bill” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solana Rowe
“Vampire” - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
“What Was I Made For” - Billie Eilish
“Flowers” - Miley Cyrus
“vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift
“Paint The Town Red” - Doja Cat
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles” - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
“Karma” - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost In The Machine” - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred Again..
Kx5 - Kx5
Quest for Fire - Skrillex
Best Pop/Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” - Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” - Kylie Minogue
“One In A Million” - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” - Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” - Aphex Twin
“Loading” - James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before” - Disclosure
“Strong” - Romy & Fred again
“Rumble” - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures of Anything Goes” - Arctic Monkeys
“More Than a Love Song” - Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough” - Boygenius
“Rescued” - Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna” - Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man” - Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera” - Ghost
“72 Seasons” - Metallica
“Hive Mind” - Slipknot
“Jaded” - Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Not Strong Enough” - Boygenius
“Rescued” - Foo Fighters
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness” - Queens of the Stone Age
“Angry” - The Rolling Stones
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore
In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says” - Alvvays
“Body Paint” - Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It” - Boygenius
“A&W” - Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why” - Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
The Record - Boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island - Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot” - Chris Brown
“Back To Love” - Robert Glasper feat. Sir & Alex Isley
“ICU” - Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel” - Victoria Monet
“Kill Bill” - SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple” - Babyface ft. Coco Jones
“Lucky” - Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood” - Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét
“Good Morning” - PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol
“Love Language” - SZA
Best R&B Song
“ICU” - Coco Jones
“Angel” - Halle
“Back To Love” - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
“Snooze” - SZA
“On My Mama” - Victoria Monét
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have a Lover - 6lack
The Love Album: Off the Grid - Diddy
Nova - Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
SOS - SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out - Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
Special Occasion - Emily King
Jaguar II - Victoria Monet
Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies” - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter” - Black Thought
“Players” - Coi Leray
“Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage
“Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Attention” - Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” - Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“Low” - SZA
Best Rap Song
“Attention” - Doja Cat
“Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua
“Just Wanna Rock” - Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage
“Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album
Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
Michael - Killer Mike
Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III - Nas
Utopia - Travis Scott
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
“Buried” - Brandy Clark
“Fast Car” - Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind” - Dolly Parton
“White Horse” - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain - Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note” - Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody” - Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me” - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” - Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
“Buried” - Brandy Clark
“White Horse” - Chris Stapleton
“Last Night” - Morgan Wallen
“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
“I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
When the Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet
The Light Inside - J. Ivy
Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell
For Your Consideration ’24 - The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched - Laufey
Holidays Around the World - Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - Various
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming - House of Waters
Jazz Hands - Bob James
The Layers - Julian Lage
All One - Ben Wendel
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alboran
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - Alemor
A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
La Neta - Pedro Capo
Don Juan - Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album
Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
Data - Tainy
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Martínez - Cabra
Leche de Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana - Juanes
De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223 - Fito Paez
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías - Susana Baca
History - Bokanté
I Told Them… - Burna Boy
Timeless - Davido
This Moment - Shakti
Best Reggae Album
Born For Greatness - Buju Banton
Simma - Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz
No Destroyer - Burning Spear
Colors of Royal - Julian Marley & Antacus
Best Comedy Album
Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer
Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora
Various Artists - Barbie The Album
Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish
“Dance The Night” - Dua Lipa
“Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
“Lift Me Up” - Rihanna
“I’m Just Ken” - Ryan Gosling
Best Music Video
“I’m Only Sleeping” - The Beatles
“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For” - Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out” - Kendrick Lamar
“Rush” - Troye Sivan
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Producer Of The Year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas