Here are the 2024 Grammy winners and nominees—updating live

Get ready Swifties, Barbie stans, and everyone in between. Music’s biggest night is here, and it looks like it’s going to be a tough competition between some of the biggest hits of the summer at the 66th Grammy Awards, taking place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The show airs tonight on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Grammys’ “Big Four” categories—Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Song Of The Year—were reduced from 10 nominees to eight nominees this year, so there’s slightly less competition for leading artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown ofthe 2024 Grammy winners (in bold) and nominees in key categories, updating live throughout the night.

Record Of The Year

“Not Strong Enough” - boygenius

“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish

“Worship” - Jon Batiste

“Flowers - Miley Cyrus

“Vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift



“On My Mama” - Victoria Monet

Album Of The Year

The Record - Boygenius

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus



Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

SOS - SZA

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“A&W” - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

“Butterfly” - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

“Dance The Night” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

“Flowers” - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack



“Kill Bill” - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solana Rowe

“Vampire” - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams



Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

“What Was I Made For” - Billie Eilish

“Flowers” - Miley Cyrus

“vampire” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

“Paint The Town Red” - Doja Cat

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles” - Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile



“Candy Necklace” - Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone” - Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

“Karma” - Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

“Ghost In The Machine” - SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred Again..

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest for Fire - Skrillex

Best Pop/Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle” - Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” - Kylie Minogue

“One In A Million” - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush” - Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” - Aphex Twin

“Loading” - James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before” - Disclosure

“Strong” - Romy & Fred again

“Rumble” - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures of Anything Goes” - Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song” - Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough” - Boygenius

“Rescued” - Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna” - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

“Bad Man” - Disturbed

“Phantom of the Opera” - Ghost

“72 Seasons” - Metallica

“Hive Mind” - Slipknot

“Jaded” - Spiritbox



Best Rock Song

“Not Strong Enough” - Boygenius

“Rescued” - Foo Fighters

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Emotion Sickness” - Queens of the Stone Age

“Angry” - The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore

In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says” - Alvvays

“Body Paint” - Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It” - Boygenius

“A&W” - Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why” - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - Boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot” - Chris Brown

“Back To Love” - Robert Glasper feat. Sir & Alex Isley

“ICU” - Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel” - Victoria Monet

“Kill Bill” - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Simple” - Babyface ft. Coco Jones

“Lucky” - Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood” - Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

“Good Morning” - PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

“Love Language” - SZA

Best R&B Song

“ICU” - Coco Jones

“Angel” - Halle

“Back To Love” - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

“Snooze” - SZA

“On My Mama” - Victoria Monét

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have a Lover - 6lack

The Love Album: Off the Grid - Diddy

Nova - Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

SOS - SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

Jaguar II - Victoria Monet

Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies” - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter” - Black Thought

“Players” - Coi Leray

“Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” - Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Attention” - Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” - Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“Low” - SZA

Best Rap Song

“Attention” - Doja Cat

“Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua

“Just Wanna Rock” - Lil Uzi Vert

“Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers” - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

Michael - Killer Mike

Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III - Nas

Utopia - Travis Scott

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

“Buried” - Brandy Clark

“Fast Car” - Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind” - Dolly Parton

“White Horse” - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain - Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note” - Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody” - Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

“Save Me” - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” - Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Buried” - Brandy Clark

“White Horse” - Chris Stapleton

“Last Night” - Morgan Wallen

“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

“I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

When the Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet

The Light Inside - J. Ivy

Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell

For Your Consideration ’24 - The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway

Pieces of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched - Laufey

Holidays Around the World - Pentatonix

Only the Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - Various

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming - House of Waters

Jazz Hands - Bob James

The Layers - Julian Lage

All One - Ben Wendel

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alboran

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - Alemor

A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

La Neta - Pedro Capo

Don Juan - Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

Data - Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Martínez - Cabra

Leche de Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana - Juanes

De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 - Fito Paez

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías - Susana Baca

History - Bokanté

I Told Them… - Burna Boy

Timeless - Davido

This Moment - Shakti

Best Reggae Album

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

Simma - Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

No Destroyer - Burning Spear

Colors of Royal - Julian Marley & Antacus

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish

“Dance The Night” - Dua Lipa

“Barbie World” - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

“Lift Me Up” - Rihanna

“I’m Just Ken” - Ryan Gosling

Best Music Video

“I’m Only Sleeping” - The Beatles

“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For” - Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out” - Kendrick Lamar

“Rush” - Troye Sivan

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Producer Of The Year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas