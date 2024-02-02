2024 Grammy Awards: How to watch or stream live, who's performing, full nominee list and more
With awards season in full swing, it’s finally the music industry’s turn to celebrate. The 2024 Grammy Awards are this Sunday, Feb. 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Headed into music’s biggest night, SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, Victoria Monét has seven and all tied for third with six nominations apiece are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark and Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus). Trevor Noah will once again host the festivities, and the awards show will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa and more.
Ready to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about the 66th annual Grammy Awards, including the full Grammy nominations list, how to stream the show online, red carpet updates and more.
When are the Grammys this year?
The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4.
What time are the Grammys on?
The Grammys will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
What channel are the Grammys on?
This year’s Grammy Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
How to watch the Grammys live without cable:
Antennas Direct ClearStream Eclipse Amplified TV Antenna
Watch local channels like CBS
Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Fubo TV
Watch CBS
Sling TV Blue
Watch CBS
How to watch the Grammys online?
This year, the Recording Academy is bringing fans a new expansive digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com. You can watch Grammys highlights live in real time, plus stream the Grammys red carpet, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream and behind-the-scenes backstage moments.
Who is hosting the Grammys this year?
Trevor Noah, comedian and former host of The Daily Show, will return to host the Grammys for his fourth consecutive year.
Who is performing at the 2024 Grammys?
The 2024 Grammys stage will be graced by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, SZA, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott and more.
What is the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony?
Since the Grammys hands out so many awards every year, the majority of categories are announced and handed out prior to the main Grammy Awards broadcast, at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.
The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET on live.GRAMMY.com and on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. The Premiere Ceremony will feature performances from J. Ivy, Larkin Poe, Pentatonix, Sheila E., and Jordin Sparks. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Adam Blackstone, Brandy Clark, Kirk Franklin, Robert Glasper, Bob James, Laufey, Terrace Martin and more.
2024 Grammy nominees:
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
boygenius – The Record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Taylor Swift – Midnights
SZA – SOS
Record of the Year
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Song of the Year
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
Best Pop Dance Recording
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
Laufey – Bewitched
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
James Blake – “Loading”
Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”
Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – “Rumble”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Rock Song
The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed – “Bad Man”
Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
boygenius – The Record
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best R&B Song
Halle – “Angel
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SZA – “Snooze”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”
Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning”
SZA – “Love Language”
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Best Rap Album
Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – “All My Life”
SZA – “Low”
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – “High Note”
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”
Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”
Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”
Best Americana Performance
Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”
Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Best American Roots Song
The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”
Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – “California Sober”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
Allison Russell, “The Returner”
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Bluegrass Album
Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold
Best Traditional Blues Album
Eric Bibb – Ridin’
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge
Bobby Rush – All My Love for You
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma – Génesis
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
Omara Portuondo – VIDA
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”
Burna Boy – “Alone”
Davido – “Feel”
Silvana Estrada – “Milagro Y Desastre”
Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance in Millets”
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto”
Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas – “Todo Colores”
Best Global Music Album
Susana Baca – Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment
Best African Music Performance
Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Tyla – “Water”
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
Beenie Man – Simma
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Burning Spear – No Destroyer
Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Best Comedy Album
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Daisy Jones and the Six – Aurora
Various Artists – Barbie The Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Music Video
The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything (Little Richard)
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)