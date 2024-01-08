The 2024 Golden Globes start now: How to watch tonight's awards ceremony, full nominee list and more

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Are you ready to watch? (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 81st Golden Globe Awards kick off the 2024 awards season tonight, and Hollywood’s “biggest party of the year” has some new hosts! Following major criticism due to a lack of diversity and reports of ethical breaches within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 2024 Golden Globes have undergone a serious makeover. This year’s award ceremony will air on CBS (as opposed to NBC) under new ownership, with an all-new voting body. The 2024 winners will be determined by a group of 300 international journalists, which the Golden Globe organization proclaimed to be the “most ethnically diverse of all the major awards shows.”

Beyond the new changes, Barbenheimer and Succession seem to be the stars of the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the nominees with nine nods, while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has eight. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things are both tied for third with seven nominations apiece.

On the TV side, the final season of HBO’s Succession did not disappoint, with the award-winning show also earning nine nominations. FX's The Bear and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building are tied for second with five nominations each.

In attendance tonight are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Riley Keough, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Ready to tune into the 2024 awards season kick-off? Here's how to watch the 81st Golden Globe Awards tonight, everything you need to know about the Golden Globes red carpet, plus the full list of nominees, who's hosting and more.

When are the Golden Globes?

The 2024 Golden Globes will kick off the long-awaited awards season on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

What time are the Golden Globes?

The 2024 Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight.

Where to watch the Golden Globes?

The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. You may have access to CBS free over the air if you have live TV (whether that's through a cable provider or a TV antenna). Don't have live TV? Here's how we recommend you watch the Golden Globes in 2024.

2024 Golden Globes streaming

In addition to airing on CBS, the 81st Golden Globes will stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. The awards will also be available to view on-demand the following day with the Paramount+ Essential plan.

Who will host the 2024 Golden Globes?

Comedian Jo Koy will host the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Comedian and Easter Sunday star Jo Koy will host the 2024 Golden Globes.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Koy said in a statement to celebrate the announcement. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal kita (Google it)!”

Golden Globe nominations 2024:

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais

Trevor Noah

Chris Rock

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Wanda Sykes

MOVIES

The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Screenplay – Motion Picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Original Score

The Boy and the Heron

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Original Song

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

"Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie

2024 Golden Globes winners (so far)

Check back for live updates on the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday!