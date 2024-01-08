The 2024 Golden Globes start now: How to watch tonight's awards ceremony, full nominee list and more
It's time to watch Hollywood's biggest party of the year!
The 81st Golden Globe Awards kick off the 2024 awards season tonight, and Hollywood’s “biggest party of the year” has some new hosts! Following major criticism due to a lack of diversity and reports of ethical breaches within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 2024 Golden Globes have undergone a serious makeover. This year’s award ceremony will air on CBS (as opposed to NBC) under new ownership, with an all-new voting body. The 2024 winners will be determined by a group of 300 international journalists, which the Golden Globe organization proclaimed to be the “most ethnically diverse of all the major awards shows.”
Beyond the new changes, Barbenheimer and Succession seem to be the stars of the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the nominees with nine nods, while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has eight. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things are both tied for third with seven nominations apiece.
On the TV side, the final season of HBO’s Succession did not disappoint, with the award-winning show also earning nine nominations. FX's The Bear and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building are tied for second with five nominations each.
In attendance tonight are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Riley Keough, Jennifer Lopez and more.
Ready to tune into the 2024 awards season kick-off? Here's how to watch the 81st Golden Globe Awards tonight, everything you need to know about the Golden Globes red carpet, plus the full list of nominees, who's hosting and more.
When are the Golden Globes?
The 2024 Golden Globes will kick off the long-awaited awards season on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
What time are the Golden Globes?
The 2024 Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tonight.
Where to watch the Golden Globes?
The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. You may have access to CBS free over the air if you have live TV (whether that's through a cable provider or a TV antenna). Don't have live TV? Here's how we recommend you watch the Golden Globes in 2024.
2024 Golden Globes streaming
In addition to airing on CBS, the 81st Golden Globes will stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. The awards will also be available to view on-demand the following day with the Paramount+ Essential plan.
Who will host the 2024 Golden Globes?
Comedian and Easter Sunday star Jo Koy will host the 2024 Golden Globes.
“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Koy said in a statement to celebrate the announcement. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal kita (Google it)!”
Golden Globe nominations 2024:
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes
MOVIES
The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Screenplay – Motion Picture
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Original Score
The Boy and the Heron
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
Original Song
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
"Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
2024 Golden Globes winners (so far)
Check back for live updates on the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday!