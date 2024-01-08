2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet: See All the Looks Here
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a record blockbuster year for cinema, thanks to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” ruling at the box office.
The Golden Globes kicked off January 7 in Los Angeles, with stars like Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, and more from 2023’s ensemble films walking the red carpet. “Barbie” leads the nominations with nine total nods, followed by “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things.” Buzzy titles also include “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Maestro,” “May December,” and “The Boy and the Heron.” The new category of Cinematic Box Office Achievement includes nominations for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Actors such as Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”), Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”), Margot Robbie (“Barbie”), Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”), and Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) are nominated in their respective film categories.
On the TV side of things, the final season of “Succession” has nine nominations, including Best Drama Series and a trio of nods in the Best Supporting Male Actor, Television category for Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgard, as well as a trio in the Best Actor category with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin. Sarah Snook additionally received a Best Actress nod and J. Smith Cameron is in the Best Supporting Actress running.
Keep scrolling to see all of the stars at the 2024 Golden Globes below, and check out the full list of nominations here.
