2024 Golden Globe TV Winner Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

Our infamous forums were set ablaze during the 81st Golden Globe Awards as our impassioned posters (many of whom are Hollywood insiders hiding behind clever aliases) let loose with their opinions regarding who was and wasn’t honored. As the results of the 12 TV contests unfolded during Sunday night’s ceremony, they spent hours celebrating and criticizing the organization’s choices. What were the most jaw-dropping upsets? Which victories elicited the biggest cheers? Which losses were our posters simply unable to get over?

Below is just a sampling of our users’ brutally honest commentary. Read more and have your say here.

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Comedy Actor

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Comedy Actress

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Best Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“1923”

“Succession”

Best Drama Actor

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Drama Actress

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Ricky Gervais,” Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Skyes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer”

