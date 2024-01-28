2024 Family Film & TV Awards Winners: See The Complete List

Margot Robbie won a best acting award while her film Barbie won for best ensemble at Saturday’s 26th Annual Family Film and TV Awards, hosted by The Talk‘s Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots.

Beau Bridges also received the Icon Award at the ceremony, which recognize the significance of family entertainment.

The show featured appearances by Robbie, America Ferrera (Barbie), Adam Sandler (Leo, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah), Drew Carey (The Price Is Right), The D’Amelio Family (Marc, Heidi, Dixie, and Charli), Candace Cameron Bure (Full House), Billy Gardell and Folákẹ́ (Bob Hearts Abishola), Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), Kel Mitchell (Good Burger 2), Corey Feldman (The Goonies), Laura Marano (Choose Love), Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters), Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Micah Abbey (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), Colin Ford and Randy Houser (The Hill), Tony Gonzalez (Former NFL star, Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee), and more.

The Jan. 27 broadcast on CBS includes a special segment honoring the the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program with the Humanitarian Award presented to Lieutenant General James B. Laster (USMC retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, and Major General Len Anderson IV (USMC), for their year-round efforts aiding families in need across the United States.

The Family Film and TV Awards is produced by Associated Television International. David McKenzie serves as executive producer.

Here are the winners, selected by a panel of industry experts, celebrities and Popstar! magazine readers. (Nominations can be found here). The show airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and tomorrow on Paramount+.

Outstanding Actors in a Feature Film: Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Outstanding Actors in a TV Series: Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood)

Best Iconic Family Film: Ghostbusters

Best Iconic Classic Series: Full House

Best Family Film (Television): You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Best Family Entertainment Series: The Amazing Race

Best Game Show: The Price Is Right

Best Ensemble Series: The Neighborhood

Best Ensemble Feature Film: Barbie

Best Animated Family Film: Leo

Best Family Feature Film: The Hill

