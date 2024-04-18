2024 Emmys Limited or Anthology Series Predictions

Emmys: Limited or Anthology Series – How Far Will ‘Fargo’ Go in the Awards Race?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans — Pictured: Tom Hollander as Truman Capote. CR: Pari Dukovic/FX

Weekly Commentary (Updated: April 18, 2024): In June 2020, the Television Academy expanded the drama and comedy series categories to eight nominees, regardless of the number of submissions. It’s high time the same expansion applied to the limited or anthology series race. Consider the potential impact during that time period: series like Hulu’s “Normal People” (2020), HBO/Max’s “Scenes from a Marriage” and “Station Eleven” (2022), and “Black Bird” from Apple TV+ last year, might have received the recognition they deserved.

This year, while the drama and comedy categories seem to lack strong contenders, the limited series category is brimming with quality entries. Consequently, the limited slots will inevitably leave out some exceptional narrative works on Emmy nomination morning, leaving this race even more competitive (and unpredictable).

Leading the charge are two FX network entries: the historical adaptation of “Shōgun” and the fifth season of “Fargo.” Both have received critical acclaim and are contenders for multiple acting nominations. FX also boasts projects from Ryan Murphy, including “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” and “A Murder at the End of the World” starring Emma Corrin.

Under Disney’s umbrella, Hulu showcases “Under the Bridge” with Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, while Disney+ pushes forward with “Echo.”

Apple TV+ has the already awards darling “Lessons in Chemistry” and the historical drama “Masters of the Air.” Plus the Michael Douglas-led “Franklin,” arriving just before the eligibility deadline, will give them something else to offer.

Max (formerly HBO) is in the race with “True Detective: Night Country” and “The Regime” featuring Kate Winslet, alongside “The Sympathizer” with Robert Downey Jr.

Netflix, fresh from “Beef’s” success, presents “Ripley” with Andrew Scott and “Eric,” a psychological thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch and Gaby Hoffmann, plus other titles like “All the Light We Cannot See” and “Black Mirror.”

Prime Video highlights “Expats,” directed by Lulu Wang, while Paramount+ promotes “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” with David Oyelowo. Showtime backs “Fellow Travelers” featuring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, and Peacock introduces “Dr. Death” with Edgar Ramirez and “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” with Melanie Lynskey.

With such a plethora of potential contenders and only a few slots, the selection process for TV Academy members will be challenging. Given the abundance of quality television, expanding the nomination slots seems not only reasonable but necessary.

And the Predicted Nominees Are

Rank Series 1 “Shо̄gun” (FX) 2 “Fargo” (FX) 3 “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) 4 “True Detective: Night Country” (Max) 5 “Ripley” (Netflix)





Next in Line

Rank Series 6 “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime) 7 “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+) 8 “Mary & George” (Starz) 9 “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX) 10 “Expats” (Prime Video)





Also In Contention

Rank Series 11 “Under the Bridge” (Hulu) 12 “The Sympathizer” (Max) 13 “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix) 14 “The Regime” (Max) 15 “Genius: MLX/X” (National Geographic) 16 “Black Mirror” (Netflix) 17 “One Day” (Netflix) 18 “Franklin” (Apple TV+) 19 “A Murder at the End of the World” (FX) 20 “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

Eligible Titles (Limited or Anthology Series)

**The list below is not complete and have been confirmed as officially submitted. All information is subject to change. Grouped by network that airs each series.

“Monsieur Spade” (AMC)

“The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+)

“Franklin” (Apple TV+)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

“Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

“Archie” (BritBox)

“Echo” (Disney+)

“Secret Invasion” (Disney+)

“Dungeons & Drag Queens” (Dropout)

“American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

“Class of ’09” (FX)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” (FX)

“The Full Monty” (FX)

“A Murder at the End of the World” (FX)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Black Cake” (Hulu)

“Culprits” (Hulu)

“Death and Other Details” (Hulu)

“Nada” (Hulu)

“The Other Black Girl” (Hulu)

“Under the Bridge” (Hulu)

“The Veil” (Hulu)

“We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie – Parts 1 and 2” (Lifetime)

“Full Circle” (Max)

“The Idol” (Max)

“The Regime” (Max)

“The Sympathizer” (Max)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

“Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

“All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Boy Swallows Universe” (Netflix)

“Eric” (Netflix)

“Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

“Griselda” (Netflix)

“A Man in Full” (Netflix)

“One Day” (Netflix)

“Painkiller” (Netflix)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+)

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+)

“Alice & Jack” (PBS)

“Nolly” (PBS)

“Apples Never Fall” (Peacock)

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” (Peacock)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” (Peacock)

“Expats” (Prime Video)

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” (Prime Video)

“Them” (Prime Video)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Ghosts of Beirut” (Showtime)

“Mary & George” (Starz)

More Information (Limited or Anthology Series)

2023 category winner: “Beef” (Netflix) — Lee Sung Jin, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich, executive producers; Alice Ju and Carrie Kemper, co-executive producers; Alex Russell, supervising producer; Jes Anderson, Savey Cathey, Inman Young and Alex Gayner, producers; Matthew Medlin, produced by

2024 Emmy Awards Calendar and Timeline (all dates are subject to change)

Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024

Feb. 29: Submissions open

May 9: Deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming to upload all entry materials.

June 13: Nominations-round voting begins

June 24: Nominations-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PT

June 28 – July 8: Voting for peer group-specific top ten rounds panels (if applicable)

July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.

July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

August 5: Find-round videos available for viewing.

August 15: Final-round voting begins.

August 26: Final-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.

Sept. 7-8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala

Sunday, Sept. 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards to air on ABC.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly known as the Emmys, are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Established in 1949, these celebrate outstanding achievements in American primetime television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for performance and production excellence, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards recognizing achievements in artistry and craftsmanship, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which honor significant engineering and technological advancements. The eligibility period typically extends from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy, which hosts the Emmys, consists of over 20,000 members across 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans and executives.

