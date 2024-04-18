2024 Emmys Comedy Series Predictions

Emmys: Comedy Series – Is the TV Academy Cool Enough to Nominate the Superhero Romp ‘Gen V?’

Outstanding Comedy Series

FX

Commentary (Updated April 18, 2024): Prime Video’s “Gen V” is simply awesome, and is just as cool (if not cooler?) than its cousin drama series “The Boys.” Crossing our fingers the Television Academy members at large can get on board with the superhero show. It faces a battle against other freshman shows such as Netflix’s “The Gentlemen,” which is more up the prestige awards alley.

FX’s “The Bear” has emerged from a historic inaugural season, after claiming 10 Emmys, including the coveted outstanding comedy series award. After shattering the record of most wins for a first season, surpassing Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which secured eight, people at the network are very optimistic for its next awards run.

Yet, amidst the dominance of recent Emmy sweepers like “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown,” “Succession,” and “Ted Lasso,” no show has returned to replicate such a remarkable feat. This leaves the upcoming TV awards season notably open, especially with the return of last year’s nominees: ABC’s mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” and Hulu’s mystery series “Only Murders in the Building,” both of which have yet to be properly awarded.

FX is also strategically positioning itself to reintroduce the former nominated “What We Do in the Shadows” into the conversation and aims for a long-deserved series mention for the final season of the critically acclaimed “Reservation Dogs.”

Adding to the mix is the sentimental appeal of Max’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” set to conclude its series run on April 7. The show, spearheaded by Larry David, has garnered nominations for 10 out of its 11 seasons in the comedy eeries category, in addition to accumulating a total of 47 nominations. But with only two wins: one for directing in 2003 and another for editing in 2012, will the TV Academy fully embrace it this time around?

Let’s also not forget the return of the twice-nominated “Hacks” from Max, which has been said to be “better than ever” by those who’ve watched parts of this third season. We fully expect Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder to be back in the mix once again.

Lots of more shows worth considering as voters catch up on their favorite shows.

And the Predicted Nominees Are

Rank Series 1 “The Bear” (FX) 2 “Hacks” (Max) 3 “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) 4 “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) 5 “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max) 6 “The Gentlemen” (Netflix) 7 “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) 8 “Gen V” (Prime Video)





Next in Line

Rank Series 9 “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+) 10 “Reservation Dogs” (FX) 11 “Frasier” (Paramount+) 12 “Ghosts” (CBS) 13 “I’m a Virgo” (Prime Video) 14 “The Righteous Gemstones” (Max) 15 “Colin From Accounts” (Paramount+)





Also In Contention

Rank Series 16 “Girls5eva” (Netflix) 17 “Our Flag Means Death” (Max) 18 “The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+) 19 “So Help Me Todd” (CBS) 20 “Upload” (Prime Video) 21 “Based on a True Story” (Peacock) 22 “The Brothers Sun” (Netflix) 23 “Extended Family” (NBC) 24 “Animal Control” (Fox) 25 “Platonic” (Apple TV+)

**The list below is not complete and have been confirmed as officially submitted. All information is subject to change. Grouped by network that airs each series.

2023 category winner: “The Bear” (FX) — Season 1 — Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer and Hiro Murai, executive producers; Rene Gube, co-executive producer; Tyson Bidner, produced by

2024 Emmy Awards Calendar and Timeline (all dates are subject to change)

Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024

Feb. 29: Submissions open

May 9: Deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming to upload all entry materials.

June 13: Nominations-round voting begins

June 24: Nominations-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PT

June 28 – July 8: Voting for peer group-specific top ten rounds panels (if applicable)

July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.

July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

August 5: Find-round videos available for viewing.

August 15: Final-round voting begins.

August 26: Final-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.

Sept. 7-8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala

Sunday, Sept. 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards to air on ABC.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly known as the Emmys, are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Established in 1949, these celebrate outstanding achievements in American primetime television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for performance and production excellence, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards recognizing achievements in artistry and craftsmanship, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which honor significant engineering and technological advancements. The eligibility period typically extends from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy, which hosts the Emmys, consists of over 20,000 members across 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans and executives.

