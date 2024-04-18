2024 Emmys Comedy Series Predictions
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
More from Variety
Prime Video Eyes Big Emmy Push for 'Expats' With Nicole Kidman, Ji-young Yoo and 24 Awards Submissions (EXCLUSIVE)
'Fallout' Sets Emmys Campaign: Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell Go for Lead Drama, Aaron Moten Submits for Supporting (EXCLUSIVE)
Clive Owen Splits His Emmy Submissions for 'Monsieur Spade' and 'A Murder at the End of the World' in Separate Categories (EXCLUSIVE)
Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:
OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS
2024 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Commentary (Updated April 18, 2024): Prime Video’s “Gen V” is simply awesome, and is just as cool (if not cooler?) than its cousin drama series “The Boys.” Crossing our fingers the Television Academy members at large can get on board with the superhero show. It faces a battle against other freshman shows such as Netflix’s “The Gentlemen,” which is more up the prestige awards alley.
FX’s “The Bear” has emerged from a historic inaugural season, after claiming 10 Emmys, including the coveted outstanding comedy series award. After shattering the record of most wins for a first season, surpassing Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which secured eight, people at the network are very optimistic for its next awards run.
Yet, amidst the dominance of recent Emmy sweepers like “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown,” “Succession,” and “Ted Lasso,” no show has returned to replicate such a remarkable feat. This leaves the upcoming TV awards season notably open, especially with the return of last year’s nominees: ABC’s mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” and Hulu’s mystery series “Only Murders in the Building,” both of which have yet to be properly awarded.
FX is also strategically positioning itself to reintroduce the former nominated “What We Do in the Shadows” into the conversation and aims for a long-deserved series mention for the final season of the critically acclaimed “Reservation Dogs.”
Adding to the mix is the sentimental appeal of Max’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” set to conclude its series run on April 7. The show, spearheaded by Larry David, has garnered nominations for 10 out of its 11 seasons in the comedy eeries category, in addition to accumulating a total of 47 nominations. But with only two wins: one for directing in 2003 and another for editing in 2012, will the TV Academy fully embrace it this time around?
Let’s also not forget the return of the twice-nominated “Hacks” from Max, which has been said to be “better than ever” by those who’ve watched parts of this third season. We fully expect Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder to be back in the mix once again.
Lots of more shows worth considering as voters catch up on their favorite shows.
Read: All Primetime Emmy predictions in every category on Variety’s Awards Circuit.
And the Predicted Nominees Are
Rank
Series
1
“The Bear” (FX)
2
“Hacks” (Max)
3
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
4
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
5
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)
6
“The Gentlemen” (Netflix)
7
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
8
“Gen V” (Prime Video)
Next in Line
Rank
Series
9
“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)
10
“Reservation Dogs” (FX)
11
“Frasier” (Paramount+)
12
“Ghosts” (CBS)
13
“I’m a Virgo” (Prime Video)
14
“The Righteous Gemstones” (Max)
15
“Colin From Accounts” (Paramount+)
Also In Contention
Rank
Series
16
“Girls5eva” (Netflix)
17
“Our Flag Means Death” (Max)
18
“The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+)
19
“So Help Me Todd” (CBS)
20
“Upload” (Prime Video)
21
“Based on a True Story” (Peacock)
22
“The Brothers Sun” (Netflix)
23
“Extended Family” (NBC)
24
“Animal Control” (Fox)
25
“Platonic” (Apple TV+)
Eligible Titles (Comedy Series)
**The list below is not complete and have been confirmed as officially submitted. All information is subject to change. Grouped by network that airs each series.
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“The Conners” (ABC)
“Home Economics” (ABC)
“Not Dead Yet” (ABC)
“The Wonder Years” (ABC)
“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)
“The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+)
“The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” (Apple TV+)
“High Desert” (Apple TV+)
“Loot” (Apple TV+)
“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)
“Physical” (Apple TV+)
“Platonic” (Apple TV+)
“Diarra from Detroit” (BET+)
“The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)
“Act Your Age” (Bounce TV)
“Johnson” (Bounce TV)
“Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)
“Ghosts” (CBS)
“The Neighborhood” (CBS)
“So Help Me Todd” (CBS)
“Young Sheldon” (CBS)
“Big Mood” (Channel 4)
“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” (Comedy Central)
“Renegade Nell” (Disney+)
“Animal Control” (Fox)
“Grown-ish” (Freeform)
“Dinner with the Parents” (Freevee)
“The Bear” (FX)
“Breeders” (FX)
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (FX)
“Reservation Dogs” (FX)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
“Extraordinary” (Hulu)
“Life and Beth” (Hulu)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“This Fool” (Hulu)
“And Just Like That” (Max)
“Bookie” (Max)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)
“Hacks” (Max)
“Julia” (Max)
“The Other Two” (Max)
“Our Flag Means Death” (Max)
“Rap Shit” (Max)
“The Righteous Gemstones” (Max)
“Extended Family” (NBC)
“Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC)
“Night Court” (NBC)
“The Gentlemen” (Netflix)
“Girls5eva” (Netflix)
“Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
“Colin From Accounts” (Paramount+)
“Dreaming Whilst Black” (Paramount+)
“Frasier” (Paramount+)
“Knuckles” (Paramount+)
“iCarly” (Paramount+)
“Based on a True Story” (Peacock)
“Killing It” (Peacock)
“Ted” (Peacock)
“Twisted Metal” (Peacock)
“We Are Lady Parts” (Peacock)
“Wolf Like Me” (Peacock)
“Gen V” (Prime Video)
“Good Omens” (Prime Video)
“The Horror of Dolores Roach” (Prime Video)
“I’m a Virgo” (Prime Video)
“Upload” (Prime Video)
“Minx” (Starz)
“Shining Vale” (Starz)
“Resident Alien” (Syfy)
More Information (Comedy Series)
2023 category winner: “The Bear” (FX) — Season 1 — Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer and Hiro Murai, executive producers; Rene Gube, co-executive producer; Tyson Bidner, produced by
2024 Emmy Awards Calendar and Timeline (all dates are subject to change)
Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024
Feb. 29: Submissions open
May 9: Deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming to upload all entry materials.
June 13: Nominations-round voting begins
June 24: Nominations-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PT
June 28 – July 8: Voting for peer group-specific top ten rounds panels (if applicable)
July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.
July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.
August 5: Find-round videos available for viewing.
August 15: Final-round voting begins.
August 26: Final-round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.
Sept. 7-8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala
Sunday, Sept. 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards to air on ABC.
Emmy Awards Predictions
Drama
Comedy
Limited/Movie
Supporting Actress (Drama)
Supporting Actress (Comedy)
Supporting Actress (Limited, Movie)
Directing (Drama)
Directing (Comedy)
Directing (Limited, Movie)
Writing (Drama)
Writing (Comedy)
Writing (Limited, Movie)
Guest Actor (Drama)
Guest Actor (Comedy)
Television Movie
Guest Actress (Drama)
Guest Actress (Comedy)
Casting (Limited, Movie)
Casting (Drama)
Casting (Comedy)
Other Awards Predictions
Talk Series
Reality Competition Program
Animated Program
Scripted Variety
Game Show
Character Voice-Over Performance
Variety Special (Live)
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Narrator
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Structured Reality
Documentary (Series)
Directing (Series, Special)
Unstructured Reality
Documentary (Special)
Writing (Series, Special)
Directing (Reality Program)
Hosted Nonfiction (Series or Special)
Music (Limited, Movie, Special, Series, Documentary, Direction, Theme Music, Lyrics, Supervision)
Main Title Design
Writing (Nonfiction)
Short Form Series
Short Form (Actor/Actress)
Exceptional Merit
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly known as the Emmys, are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Established in 1949, these celebrate outstanding achievements in American primetime television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for performance and production excellence, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards recognizing achievements in artistry and craftsmanship, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which honor significant engineering and technological advancements. The eligibility period typically extends from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy, which hosts the Emmys, consists of over 20,000 members across 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans and executives.
Best of Variety
Emmys: Supporting Actor (Drama) - Will Multiple Actors From 'The Crown' and 'The Morning Show' Dominate the Field?
Emmys: Supporting Actor (Comedy) - How Many Actors From 'The Bear' Will be Nominated?
Emmys: Supporting Actor (Limited/TV Movie) - Will Jonathan Bailey Snag His First Nom for 'Fellow Travelers?'