2023 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: See the Looks Here

The 2024 Emmy Awards are finally here, and tonight’s fashion for the 75th annual awards ceremony is making it worth the wait.

The awards ceremony, delayed due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, instead takes place January 15 rather than the usual late summer corridor. Fan favorite series like “Succession,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Ted Lasso,” “Better Call Saul,” and “The White Lotus” are among the staple nominees, while new shows “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “Wednesday,” and The Rehearsal” are fresh faces at the ceremony. Season 1 of “The Bear” is nominated, as well as Season 1 of “The White Lotus.”

More from IndieWire

Limited Series or Movie nominees include “Beef,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The deadline for eligible seasons and shows was May 31, 2023.

Nominated stars and talent include Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Brian Cox, Bella Ramsey, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Rhea Seehorn, Bill Hader, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne, Kathryn Hahn, Riley Keough, Ali Wong, Juliette Lewis, Camila Morrone, Steven Yeun, Michael Shannon, and Jesse Plemons.

See the full list of 2024 Emmy nominees here and follow IndieWire’s Awards predictions throughout the night. Click here to see the winners list.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.