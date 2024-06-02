2024 Eddie Cochran print released

Jun. 2—The Freeborn County Historical Society announces the creation of the 2024 Eddie Cochran print by artist Eloise Adams. The prints are numbered and signed by the artist. A limited number of the prints are hand-painted.

In the upper left on the print is Eddie (age 14) with his proud parents on his confirmation in 1952 at First Methodist Church in Albert Lea.

Center top are the lyrics to the song "Tired and Sleepy," recorded by the Cochran Bros.

Upper right is Eddie — or Ray Edward Cochran — with his Gretsch guitar.

Remembering Albert Lea is Roy's Drive-in Liquor — now the Conger Meat Market at 146 W. William St. Below are Darcy and Jeremy Johnson, owners of the meat market. Next shown is Wendell J. Nesse with his '32 Ford Sedan.

Left are Jake and Lupe, owners of Casa Zamora, soon to be 55 years in business — in business since 1969. Shown also is Travis Reichl of Albert Lea Radiator-Auto Air Conditioning.

Next is Jeff Quam's'55 Chevy Nomad.

Right is Don Blake's 1956 Belair two-door hardtop. Interesting fact — Don Blake purchased the 1956 Bel Air from a Minnesota collector in 2003. Then he discovered his Bel Air had been built at the GM factory in southern California. His dad had worked at the factory in the assimilation line in 1956. So he had purchased a car his Dad had a part in building.

Below right is Ed Anderson's 1948 Chevy Coupe.

Left is Dylan Callahan performing at the Freeborn County museum, the song "Summer Time Blues." The 19-years-old Callahan plays his Fender Stratocaster Guitar. He is now employed by the Albert Lea Police Department.

Below is a small picture of Naeve Hospital. Eddie was born at Naeve Hospital Oct. 3, 1983. Eddie played professionally for six years before his life was cut all too short at the age of 21. Due to a car accident in England. He changed music and in return will "never be forgotten."

The prints can be seen at Adam's Originals shop starting Eddie Cochran Weekend.