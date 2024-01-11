2024 Critics Choice Awards predictions: Our official odds in all 37 film and TV categories

The 29th Critics Choice Awards will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 14, celebrating achievements in both television and film in a host of above- and below-the-line categories. Scroll down for our official odds in all 37 film and TV categories with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

On the film side of the ceremony, “Barbie” enters the night with the most nominations of any film with 18 citations, the most of any film in the history of the Critics Choice Awards. Our predictions say it will come up a little shy of the lead in its number of wins, though, falling short to “Oppenheimer,” which has 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan‘s film will lead the night with seven victories, while Greta Gerwig‘s will net six awards. “Maestro,” “Poor Things” and “The Holdovers” will also win multiple prizes, with “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” anticipated to round out the winners circle.

The television awards will be dominated by three series: “Succession,” “The Bear,” and “Beef.” Even though none of those series is the most-nominated of the year — that distinction goes to “The Morning Show” with six mentions — “Succession” will take home the most prizes with four victories. “The Bear” and “Beef,” meanwhile, will pick up three trophies apiece. Six other series or TV movies will win prizes, too, including acting awards for “Fellow Travelers,” “Jury Duty,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Crown.” That means nominations leader “Morning Show” will go home empty-handed.

These official odds for the Critics Choice Awards are derived from the predictions of our Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users, All-Star Top 24 and all our Users, who make up the largest and often savviest bloc of predictors. See below for our complete official odds in all 37 film and television categories, and make or update your predictions by Jan. 14 before the ceremony begins.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Oppenheimer — 6/1

Barbie — 7/1

Killers of the Flower Moon — 15/2

Poor Things — 8/1

American Fiction — 19/2

The Holdovers — 19/2

Maestro — 10/1

Past Lives — 21/2

The Color Purple — 13/1

Saltburn — 15/1

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” — 31/10

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” — 9/2

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” — 5/1

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things” — 11/2

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” — 7/1

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers” — 15/2

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” — 7/2

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” — 71/20

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro” — 11/2

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall” — 11/2

Margot Robbie, “Barbie” — 13/2

Greta Lee, “Past Lives” — 7/1

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” — 71/20

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” — 19/5

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” — 9/2

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” — 6/1

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon” — 7/1

Colman Domingo, “Rustin” — 15/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” — 31/10

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” — 4/1

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer” — 5/1

Julianne Moore, “May December” — 6/1

America Ferrera, “Barbie” — 7/1

Jodie Foster, “Nyad” — 7/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” — 10/3

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” — 4/1

Charles Melton, “May December” — 5/1

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” — 6/1

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” — 13/2

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” — 15/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Barbie — 7/2

The Holdovers — 39/10

Past Lives — 9/2

Maestro — 6/1

May December — 13/2

Air — 15/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Poor Things — 18/5

Killers of the Flower Moon — 9/2

American Fiction — 9/2

Oppenheimer — 9/2

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. — 7/1

All of Us Strangers — 15/2

BEST FILM ENSEMBLE

Barbie — 7/2

Oppenheimer — 39/10

Killers of the Flower Moon — 5/1

The Color Purple — 5/1

The Holdovers — 13/2

Air — 15/2

BEST YOUNG ACTOR OR ACTRESS

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers” — 16/5

Abby Ryder Fortson, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” — 4/1

Milo Machado Graner, “Anatomy of a Fall” — 9/2

Ariana Greenblatt, “Barbie” — 11/2

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, “The Creator” — 7/1

Calah Lane, “Wonka” — 15/2

BEST COMEDY FILM

Barbie — 17/5

Poor Things — 4/1

American Fiction — 5/1

The Holdovers — 11/2

Bottoms — 13/2

No Hard Feelings — 15/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — 16/5

The Boy and the Heron — 19/5

Elemental — 11/2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — 6/1

Wish — 7/1

Nimoma — 7/1

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall — 16/5

The Zone of Interest — 39/10

Society of the Snow — 5/1

Godzilla Minus One — 6/1

Perfect Days — 7/1

The Taste of Things — 15/2

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Oppenheimer — 16/5

Killers of the Flower Moon — 9/2

Poor Things — 9/2

Barbie — 6/1

Maestro — 13/2

Saltburn — 15/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie — 10/3

Poor Things — 37/10

The Color Purple — 11/2

Killers of the Flower Moon — 6/1

Wonka — 13/2

Napoleon — 15/2

BEST EDITING

Oppenheimer — 31/10

Killers of the Flower Moon — 9/2

Poor Things — 5/1

Barbie — 11/2

Maestro — 13/2

Air — 15/2

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Maestro — 17/5

Barbie — 9/2

Poor Things — 9/2

The Color Purple — 6/1

Oppenheimer — 13/2

Priscilla — 15/2

BEST SCORE

Oppenheimer — 17/5

Killers of the Flower Moon — 4/1

Poor Things — 5/1

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — 11/2

Barbie — 13/2

Society of the Snow — 15/2

BEST SONG

Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” — 10/3

Barbie, “I’m Just Ken” — 19/5

Rustin, “Road to Freedom” — 11/2

Barbie, “Dance the Night” — 11/2

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, “Peaches” — 6/1

Wish, “This Wish” — 15/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie — 82/25

Poor Things — 37/10

Oppenheimer — 5/1

Killers of the Flower Moon — 6/1

Saltburn — 7/1

Asteroid City — 15/2

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Oppenheimer — 69/20

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — 4/1

The Creator — 9/2

Poor Things — 11/2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 6/1

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — 15/2

TELEVISION

COMEDY SERIES

The Bear — 39/10

Abbott Elementary — 11/2

Reservation Dogs — 7/1

Barry — 15/2

Poker Face — 8/1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — 9/1

Shrinking — 9/1

What We Do in the Shadows — 10/1

COMEDY ACTRESS

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” — 10/3

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 9/2

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” — 9/2

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 6/1

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” — 13/2

Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs” — 7/1

COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — 82/25

Bill Hader, “Barry” — 9/2

Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows” — 5/1

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs” — 11/2

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” — 6/1

Drew Tarver, “The Other Two” — 13/2

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building” — 18/5

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” — 4/1

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” — 5/1

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — 11/2

Paulina Alexis, “Reservation Dogs” — 13/2

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 13/2

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” — 18/5

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” — 19/5

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” — 5/1

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” — 11/2

Henry Winkler, “Barry” — 13/2

Harvey Guillen, “What We Do in the Shadows” — 7/1

DRAMA SERIES

Succession — 39/10

The Last of Us — 11/2

The Morning Show — 7/1

The Diplomat — 8/1

The Crown — 8/1

Loki — 9/1

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — 19/2

Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — 10/1

DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Snook, “Succession” — 82/25

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” — 4/1

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” — 5/1

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” — 11/2

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Justified: City Primeval” — 7/1

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” — 7/1

DRAMA ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” — 17/5

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” — 4/1

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” — 9/2

Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” — 6/1

Timothy Olyphant, “Justified: City Primeval” — 13/2

Ramon Rodriguez, “Will Trent” — 15/2

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — 82/25

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show” — 9/2

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” — 9/2

Sophia Di Martino, “Loki” — 6/1

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show” — 13/2

Celia Rose Gooding, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — 7/1

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — 16/5

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” — 4/1

Ke Huy Quan, “Loki” — 11/2

Ron Cephas Jones, “Truth Be Told” — 11/2

Khalid Abdalla, “The Crown” — 13/2

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat” — 7/1

TV MOVIE

Reality — 7/2

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial — 4/1

Quiz Lady — 5/1

Mr. Monk’s Last Case — 11/2

Finestkind — 13/2

No One Will Save You — 7/1

LIMITED SERIES

Beef — 39/10

A Small Light — 6/1

Fargo — 13/2

Daisy Jones & The Six — 15/2

Fellow Travelers — 8/1

Lessons in Chemistry — 17/2

A Murder at the End of the World — 19/2

Love and Death — 10/1

MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Ali Wong, “Beef” — 82/25

Juno Temple, “Fargo” — 9/2

Bel Powley, “A Small Light” — 5/1

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry” — 11/2

Sydney Sweeney, “Reality” — 6/1

Kaitlyn Dever, “No One Will Save You” — 15/2

MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Steven Yeun, “Beef” — 82/25

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers” — 4/1

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” — 11/2

Kiefer Sutherland, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” — 11/2

Tom Holland, “The Crowded Room” — 13/2

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” — 7/1

MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry” — 37/10

Maria Bello, “Beef” — 19/5

Mary McDonnell, “Fall of the House of Usher” — 5/1

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” — 11/2

Billie Boullet, “A Small Light” — 13/2

Willa Fitzgerald, “Fall of the House of Usher” — 7/1

MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers” — 37/10

Liev Schreiber, “A Small Light” — 19/5

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry” — 5/1

Taylor Kitsch, “Painkiller” — 6/1

Jesse Plemons, “Love and Death” — 13/2

Justin Theroux, “White House Plumbers” — 7/1

