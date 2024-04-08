2024 CMT Music Awards Photos: Winners, Performers, Backstage & More

The 2024 CMT Music Awards brought together the best and brightest of country music on Sunday night (April 7) to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the top country videos of the year.

Leading the performances on Sunday’s show was an all-star tribute to late country legend Toby Keith, which included Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson and Sammy Hagar with Lukas Nelson, as well as baseball star Roger Clemens.

CMT brought more stars together onstage, including collab performances from Little Big Town and Sugarland; NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis; Old Dominion featuring Megan Moroney; and Parker McCollum featuring Brittney Spencer.

Rounding out the performers list were Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, a solo Moroney, Sam Hunt, Trisha Yearwood, Jason Aldean and Bailey Zimmerman. Plus, the night’s host, Kelsea Ballerini, pulled double-duty by also performing on the show.

Speaking of Ballerini, in a surprise mini-performance, Melissa Etheridge joined the host onstage for an impromptu duet on the singer/songwriter’s 1994 hit “Come to My Window.” In addition to her performance, Yearwood also took home the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the show.

Some cute couples stole the show in the crowd and backstage, including Ballerini and her actor boyfriend Chase Stokes and Jelly Roll and his ride-or-die wife Bunnie XO.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. For all the best moments onstage and backstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards, check out the full gallery below.

