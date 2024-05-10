2024 Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled

ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — In a joint statement between the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and the Virginia International Raceway, it was announced that the 2024 festival will be canceled.

According to the release, this decision comes after considerations and discussion between both parties, that hosting the festival is not possible while awaiting a resolution to the events of 2023. At this time, organizers say their top priority remains to settle the remaining insurance claims and to ensure resolution for everyone affected by last year’s festival.

Festival organizers say they are still working with the merchant processing company to fulfill the refunds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Blue Ridge Rock Fest attendees say they’re experiencing gastrointestinal issues, VDH investigating

Along with the cancelation, the music festival will fully refund all tickets purchased for the 2024 festival.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival wants to express gratitude to the Virginia International Raceway for its partnership and support. Organizers say VIR has been understanding and helped work behind the scenes through each situation from the effects of 2023.

Although plans for this year are now canceled, Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers say they have not ruled out a festival in 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.