20230917_214040_4

Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has resigned from the top role and from the board with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, Prosus' Group Chief Investment Officer, has been elevated to the position of interim chief executive for companies that hold significant stakes in major commerce enterprises and startups worldwide. The firms didn't say why Van Dijk, 50, had stepped down, but insisted that the decision was "mutually agreed" between the boards and him.