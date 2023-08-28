Internet sensation MatPat hosted the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday, August 27 from the Hollywood Palladium, where winners were honored across a whopping 45 races. Every year, these kudos celebrate the best of online content creators and brands in categories such as Creator of the Year, Show of the Year and Streamer of the Year. The two-hour awards ceremony streamed live beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. Scroll down to see the 2023 Streamy Awards winners list (plus all the nominees).

The Streamys were first doled out 14 years ago in 2009 and are produced annually by Dick Clark Productions. This year’s nominations were led by YouTuber MrBeast with a leading five bids. His nine fellow nominees in the Creator of the Year category were Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, Ryan Trahan and Zach King.

The 10 programs up for Show of the Year were “AMP,” “BRYCE,” “Challenge Accepted,” “Chicken Shop Date,” “Good Mythical Morning,” “Hot Ones,” “I spent a day with,” “RDCWorld,” “Sam and Colby” and “UNHhhh.” And the 10 contenders who were recognized in Streamer of the Year were Emiru, HasanAbi, Ironmouse, IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Ludwig, Quackity, tarik, Valkyrae and xQc.

Winners of the 2023 Streamy Awards are denoted below in gold.

Creator of the Year

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

Show of the Year

AMP

BRYCE

Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted

Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones

First We Feast

I spent a day with

Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh

WOWPresents

Streamer of the Year

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

International

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Short Form

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney

Jake Shane (octopusslover8)

Keith Lee

Breakout Streamer

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily

Collaboration

albert_cancook, Chef Rush

Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee

Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni

Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto

In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

Creator for Social Good

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye

World Central Kitchen

MrBallen

MrBallen Foundation

Creator Product

BÉIS

Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs

Mark Rober

Feastables

MrBeast

POPFLEX

Blogilates

PRIME

Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Paris Hilton

First Person

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan

Safiya Nygaard

Just Chatting

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRAGE

Variety Streamer

Emiru

IShowSpeed

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTuber

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

Made You Look

Meghan Trainor

Here With Me

d4vd

Area Codes

Kaliii

GOATED.

Armani White

In Ha Mood

Ice Spice

Players

Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk

Big Boss Vette

Unholy

Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is

Doechii

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

Scripted Series

BRYCE

Brandon Rogers

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo!

Steven He

RDCWorld

Unscripted Series

Challenge Accepted

Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones

First We Feast

I spent a day with

Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS

Vivziepop

Jaiden Animations

The Land Of Boggs

MeatCanyon

Beauty

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Comedy

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld

Commentary

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer

Dance

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder

Fashion and Style

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Nigel Ng

Gamer

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit

Health and Wellness

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

Kids and Family

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy

Learning and Education

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

AMP

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News

Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

Science and Engineering

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing

Mark Rober

techjoyce

Sports

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser

Olivia Dunne

Technology

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider

Will Freeark

Editing

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory

Visual and Special Effects

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

Writing

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González

Petey

Agency of the Year

BENlabs

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency

Whalar

Brand Engagement

Dumb Ways to Die

• PlaySide Studios

Feastables

MrBeast

Insta360

No Drone? No Problem!

Jersey Mike’s

Subs for Subs • TSM

SweeTARTS

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • Content+

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year

Barbie

Mattel

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice

Procter & Gamble

Prime Video

Amazon

Branded Series

A Style Is Born

Wayfair • Made In Network

Live@4:25

Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

Plot Pitch

Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories

AARP

Who Wore It Best

Netflix • Harry Jowsey

Branded Video

ASMcaR

Nissan • Donut

Give Odor The Bird

Old Spice • SypherPK • United Esports

My poor friend

Photoshop Express • beeveekee

Wait for it #corn

Chipotle Mexican Grill • chipotle

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day

Old Spice • Adam W

Influencer Campaign

#heinzmasterz

Heinz • Whalar

Blasting to the Top

Gel Blaster • BENlabs

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party

Chainsaw Man • Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It

DiGiorno • Reach Agency

Nebula

Standard

Social Impact Campaign

Barbie You Can Be Anything

Barbie • Mirrored Media

Loot for Good

Call of Duty Endowment • Activision

Play by the Rules

International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts

Real Recipes for Real Change

Chipotle • The Farmlink Project • Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop

Nature Valley • Content+

