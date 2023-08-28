2023 Streamy Awards winners list (plus all the nominees)
Internet sensation MatPat hosted the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday, August 27 from the Hollywood Palladium, where winners were honored across a whopping 45 races. Every year, these kudos celebrate the best of online content creators and brands in categories such as Creator of the Year, Show of the Year and Streamer of the Year. The two-hour awards ceremony streamed live beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. Scroll down to see the 2023 Streamy Awards winners list (plus all the nominees).
The Streamys were first doled out 14 years ago in 2009 and are produced annually by Dick Clark Productions. This year’s nominations were led by YouTuber MrBeast with a leading five bids. His nine fellow nominees in the Creator of the Year category were Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, Ryan Trahan and Zach King.
The 10 programs up for Show of the Year were “AMP,” “BRYCE,” “Challenge Accepted,” “Chicken Shop Date,” “Good Mythical Morning,” “Hot Ones,” “I spent a day with,” “RDCWorld,” “Sam and Colby” and “UNHhhh.” And the 10 contenders who were recognized in Streamer of the Year were Emiru, HasanAbi, Ironmouse, IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Ludwig, Quackity, tarik, Valkyrae and xQc.
Winners of the 2023 Streamy Awards are denoted below in gold.
Creator of the Year
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King
Show of the Year
AMP
BRYCE
Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted
Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones
First We Feast
I spent a day with
Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh
WOWPresents
Streamer of the Year
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
International
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Short Form
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney
Jake Shane (octopusslover8)
Keith Lee
Breakout Streamer
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily
Collaboration
albert_cancook, Chef Rush
Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee
Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni
Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto
In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
Creator for Social Good
Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People
jacksepticeye
World Central Kitchen
MrBallen
MrBallen Foundation
Creator Product
BÉIS
Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs
Mark Rober
Feastables
MrBeast
POPFLEX
Blogilates
PRIME
Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
Paris Hilton
First Person
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan
Safiya Nygaard
Just Chatting
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE
Variety Streamer
Emiru
IShowSpeed
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae
VTuber
filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou
MUSIC AWARDS
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
Here With Me
d4vd
Area Codes
Kaliii
GOATED.
Armani White
In Ha Mood
Ice Spice
Players
Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk
Big Boss Vette
Unholy
Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is
Doechii
SHOW AWARDS
Podcast
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard
Scripted Series
BRYCE
Brandon Rogers
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo!
Steven He
RDCWorld
Unscripted Series
Challenge Accepted
Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones
First We Feast
I spent a day with
Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated
Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS
Vivziepop
Jaiden Animations
The Land Of Boggs
MeatCanyon
Beauty
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
Comedy
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld
Commentary
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0
Competitive Gamer
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer
Dance
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder
Fashion and Style
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng
Gamer
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit
Health and Wellness
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty
Kids and Family
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy
Learning and Education
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium
Lifestyle
AMP
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge
News
Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News
Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose
Science and Engineering
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce
Sports
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne
Technology
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider
Will Freeark
Editing
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory
Visual and Special Effects
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King
Writing
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González
Petey
Agency of the Year
BENlabs
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency
Whalar
Brand Engagement
Dumb Ways to Die
• PlaySide Studios
Feastables
MrBeast
Insta360
No Drone? No Problem!
Jersey Mike’s
Subs for Subs • TSM
SweeTARTS
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • Content+
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year
Barbie
Mattel
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice
Procter & Gamble
Prime Video
Amazon
Branded Series
A Style Is Born
Wayfair • Made In Network
Live@4:25
Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+
Plot Pitch
Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories
AARP
Who Wore It Best
Netflix • Harry Jowsey
Branded Video
ASMcaR
Nissan • Donut
Give Odor The Bird
Old Spice • SypherPK • United Esports
My poor friend
Photoshop Express • beeveekee
Wait for it #corn
Chipotle Mexican Grill • chipotle
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day
Old Spice • Adam W
Influencer Campaign
#heinzmasterz
Heinz • Whalar
Blasting to the Top
Gel Blaster • BENlabs
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party
Chainsaw Man • Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It
DiGiorno • Reach Agency
Nebula
Standard
Social Impact Campaign
Barbie You Can Be Anything
Barbie • Mirrored Media
Loot for Good
Call of Duty Endowment • Activision
Play by the Rules
International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts
Real Recipes for Real Change
Chipotle • The Farmlink Project • Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop
Nature Valley • Content+
