2023 People’s Choice Country Awards: Photos From the Red Carpet

Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Brothers Osborne and more country stars hit the red carpet outside Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.

Little Big Town were also in the house, as the night’s first performers and hosts. Ahead of the show, LBT’s Phillip Sweet told Billboard why the country quartet wanted to take the reins for the first iteration of the fan-voted country awards show.

“It’s a unique situation, the fact that we’re the ones that connect the dots with fans and bring all this history together with the modern age of where country music is at the top of the charts right now,” Sweet said. “To see the unbelievable level of superstars we have in our genre that are just ruling all of music and it’s a special night, we jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it. We love hosting. We always have so much fun.”

All Thursday night (Sept. 29), you can follow along with Billboard‘s coverage of the PCCAs from home, and below, find an updating gallery of country’s finest on the red carpet.

