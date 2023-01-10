Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners: live updates

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. returns to TV after a one-year hiatus with the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, airing now on NBC, streaming on Peacock and hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Prominent nominees include films "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Colin Farrell took home lead actor) and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (Ke Huy Quan was the night's first winner) and TV series "Abbott Elementary" (already with 2 wins) and "The White Lotus," among others.

Last year, NBC dropped the broadcast of the 2022 Globes after a Los Angeles Times investigation of the HFPA raised questions about the group’s ethical and financial dealings and also discovered that there were no Black members of the then-87-person assemblage. The association has since approved interim Chief Executive Todd Boehly’s proposal to acquire the Globes, established new bylaws, banned gifts, hired a chief diversity officer and added 21 new members plus 103 international nonmember voters.

The winners will be revealed here as they are announced.

Motion picture — foreign language

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina, U.S.) | WINNER



"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)



"Close" (Belgium)



“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)



"RRR" (India)

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár” | WINNER



Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”



Viola Davis, “The Woman King”



Ana de Armas, “Blonde”



Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Supporting actress — musical-comedy or drama television series

Julia Garner, "Ozark" | WINNER



Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"



Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"



Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"



Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Actress in a television series — drama

Zendaya, “Euphoria” | WINNER



Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”



Laura Linney, "Ozark"



Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”



Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis” | WINNER



Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”



Hugh Jackman, “The Son”



Bill Nighy, “Living”



Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Motion picture — animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” | WINNER



“Inu-Oh”



“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”



"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"



“Turning Red”

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER



Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"



Margot Robbie, “Babylon”



Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"



Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” | WINNER



Diego Calva, "Babylon"



Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”



Adam Driver, "White Noise"



Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary” | WINNER



Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"



Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”



Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"



Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” | WINNER



Donald Glover, "Atlanta"



Bill Hader, “Barry”



Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”



Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose ("RRR") | WINNER



“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)



"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio")



“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)



“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Original score — motion picture

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon” | WINNER



Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"



Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”



Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking”



John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Supporting actor — musical-comedy or drama television series

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” | WINNER



John Lithgow, “The Old Man”



Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"



John Turturro, “Severance"



Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” | WINNER



Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”



Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”



Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”



Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” | WINNER



Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”



Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"



Brad Pitt, "Babylon"



Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

