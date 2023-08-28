2023 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

ConsiderThis

Editor’s Note: As Emmys season rolls along, IndieWire will update this page with in-depth Emmy predictions from Awards Editor Marcus Jones. A link to each category will lead to lists of the ever-changing contenders, plus reporting on what shows are playing well with voters, TV Academy rules changes, interviews with potential nominees, and more.

Even before the Oscars finally happened, Emmy consideration was already top of mind for the wide swath of television shows that aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023, and those programs are now looking to score some recognition from TV Academy voters.

If last year, where all the shows delayed by the pandemic came back into the fold, was Peak TV, we have already approached the valley. With the ever-changing media landscape there are several Emmys contenders that are not even available on their network’s streaming service anymore. Shows that in another year would be a shoo-in for Emmy nominations are already canceled. Primetime network television in particular has not had any dramas breakthrough in a way that leads to awards attention.

Add in the fact that some big Emmy-winning titles like “Succession,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry,” and “Ted Lasso” are in their last year of contention, plus the curveballs of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series winner “The White Lotus” now competing in the Drama categories, and the Variety categories being restructured in a way that now pits “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Saturday Night Live” against each other, and 2023 is set up to have quite the exciting, transitional Emmys race.

For insight on the shows and stars we expect to go the distance this awards season, see the individual prediction pages listed below. IndieWire’s Emmy predictions will be refreshed throughout the race, so bookmark this page for the most accurate power rankings out there, and make sure to follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Emmys news.

The nomination round of voting took place June 15–26, with the official Emmy nominations announced on Wednesday, July 12. Final voting will commence on August 17 and end the night of August 28. The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently set to take place on Monday, January 15, live on Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

Make sure to bookmark this landing page to stay in the loop on the latest news on the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards race, and who we expect will be collecting trophies come September.

