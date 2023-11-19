2023 Billboard Music Awards: All the Performers, How to Watch & Full Schedule

Fans who tune in to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday will see performances by Morgan Wallen, Mariah Carey, Peso Pluma, Tate McRae, Bebe Rexha & David Guetta, Stray Kids, NewJeans and KAROL G. Performances and awards will roll out across BBMAs and Billboard social channels, as well as via BBMAs.watch, on Sunday (Nov. 19) beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Find the full schedule for Sunday below.

The performances will be tailored to each artist. Wallen will perform “98 Braves” from the Braves’ home field, Truist Park in Atlanta, while the country superstar is in the midst of his sold-out U.S. tour.

Carey will give a festive, Aspen-inspired performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which will mark the first time the holiday perennial has ever been performed on an awards show. Legendary choreographer (and onetime R&B chart hitmaker) Debbie Allen will oversee creative direction of the sequence.

Peso Pluma’s performance of “Rubicón” will include a special guest appearance by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is a self-declared Pluma superfan. Over the summer, Tyson posted a video promoting Pluma’s album, Génesis, saying, “Ahhh, it’s my sh–!” when one of the songs started playing.

McRae will make her BBMAs debut by performing her hit “greedy,” which leaps from No. 22 to No. 11 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. The performance was filmed at the new Moxy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Rexha and Guetta will perform their global hit “I’m Good (Blue)” and their follow-up “One in a Million.”

Stray Kids will make their BBMAs debut with an action-packed performance featuring two of their hit singles, “S-Class” and “LALALALA.” This will mark the first time “LALALALA” has been performed on an awards show.

NewJeans will perform “Super Shy” and “OMG,” two of their five songs that made the Hot 100 this year.

The lineup includes two K-pop acts (NewJeans and Stray Kids) and two Latin artists (Peso Pluma and Karol G), which says a lot about the increased diversification of the contemporary music scene.

Below, find the full schedule — starting with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content at 8 a.m. PT, followed by select winner reveals starting at 2 p.m. PT, performances at 5 p.m. PT, and a Hip-Hop 50 celebration at 8 p.m. PT. Tune in to BBMAs.watch to see it all.

Taylor Swift is the top finalist at the 2023 BBMAs with nods in 20 categories. Wallen and SZA are runners-up, with 17 entries each. They are followed by The Weeknd (16); Drake and Zach Bryan (14); Luke Combs (10); 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Miley Cyrus (nine each); Beyoncé and Rema (seven each); Bad Bunny and Pluma (six each); and Ariana Grande, Guetta, Eslabon Armado, Karol G, NewJeans and Selena Gomez (five each).

The 2023 BBMAs will honor the year’s hottest names in music determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts. The program, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will deliver a reimagined award show concept that will entertain fans with music and exclusive content. Performances and award celebrations will take place in global locations, in the midst of sold-out tours, and in custom venues.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the BBMAs and Spotify Fans First have teamed up to identify fans who have consumed the most hours of music over the past year and helped drive their favorite artists to the top spots on the Billboard charts. These fans received a “golden ticket” granting them access to attend a performance curated by their favorite artists, expressly for the 2023 BBMAs.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott’s travel program and marketplace, is presenting this year’s BBMAs. Other sponsors include Lexus, who surprised one lucky fan with VIP treatment with a private ride in a luxury Lexus vehicle to the one-of-a-kind performance.

Here’s the full list of 2023 Billboard Music Awards performers:

Mariah Carey

KAROL G

Tate McRae

NewJeans

Peso Pluma

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Stray Kids

Morgan Wallen

