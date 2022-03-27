The 2022 Oscar Gift Bags Are Worth Over $100k and Include a Plot of Land in Scotland

Photo credit: Pool - Getty Images

After a couple off years due to the pandemic, the Oscars are back in full force for 2022, and so are, apparently, the gift bags. The Academy Awards has always offered incredibly extra gift bags to nominees, but this year's are over-the-top wild and include a plot of literal land in Scotland. Oh, sorry, and they also include a casual Lord/Lady title.

According to NBC and E! News, nominees can expect the following items from the "Everyone Wins" gift bags, put together by Distinctive Assets:

A 3-night stay in Scotland's Turin Castle, worth $50,000, and inspired by Denzel Washington being nominated for Best Actor in The Tragedy of Macbeth (butler service *is* included, thanks for checking)

A 4-night stay at the Golden Door resort in California worth $15,000

A small plot of land in Scotland, along with the title Lord or Lady of Glencoe

A $12,000 liposuction procedure from Dr. Thomas Su called “Celebrity Arms”

$10,000 of “treatments and rejuvenation procedures” from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

A life coaching session with Kayote Joseph worth $1,200

Popcorn

$25,000 in home renovations from Maison Construction in L.A.

Kay, those are some of the more expensive items in the gift bags, but we aren't done yet. Nominees will also get treats, alcohol, tons of skincare items, toys for their kids, books, and other luxe items, all of which comes to ~$100,000. Like...WILD!

