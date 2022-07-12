Here are the 2022 Emmy nominees (full list)

(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The nominations for the 2022 Emmys out! JB Smoove ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") and Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") of the upcoming Netflix series "Blockbuster" announced several top categories this morning, loaded with the usual smart-money picks, snubs and surprises.

Past champions "Ted Lasso" and "Succession," along with newcomers such as "Squid Game" and "Abbott Elementary," all had strong showings. "The White Lotus" dominated the limited-series acting nominations.

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC and Peacock. Neither the host nor the venue have yet been announced.

Drama series



“Better Call Saul”



“Euphoria”



“Ozark”



“Severance”



“Squid Game”



“Stranger Things”



“Succession”



“Yellowjackets”

Drama lead actress



Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)



Laura Linney (“Ozark”)



Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)



Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")



Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")



Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Drama lead actor



Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)



Brian Cox (“Succession”)



Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)



Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)



Adam Scott (“Severance”)



Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Drama supporting actress



Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)



Julia Garner (“Ozark”)



HoYeon Jung (“Squid Game”)



Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)



Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)



J. Smith Cameron (“Succession”)



Sarah Snook (“Succession”)



Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Drama supporting actor



Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)



Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)



Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)



Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)



Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)



O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)



John Turturro (“Severance”)



Christopher Walken ("Severance")

Drama guest actress



Hope Davis (“Succession”)



Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")



Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”)



Sanaa Lathan (“Succession”)



Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”)



Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Drama guest actor



Adrien Brody (“Succession”)



James Cromwell ("Succession")



Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”)



Arian Moayed ("Succession")



Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)



Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Comedy series



“Abbott Elementary”



“Barry”



"Curb Your Enthusiasm"



“Hacks”



“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



“Only Murders in the Building”



“Ted Lasso”



“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy lead actress



Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)



Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)



Elle Fanning ("The Great")



Issa Rae (“Insecure”)



Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Comedy lead actor



Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)



Bill Hader (“Barry”)



Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")



Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)



Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)



Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Comedy supporting actress



Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)



Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)



Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)



Sarah Niles ("Ted Lasso")



Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)



Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)



Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Comedy supporting actor



Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)



Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)



Toheeb Jimoh ("Ted Lasso')



Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)



Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)



Henry Winkler (“Barry”)



Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Comedy guest actress



Jane Adams (“Hacks”)



Harriet Sansom Harris ("Hacks")



Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”)



Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”)



Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”)



Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

Comedy guest actor



Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”)



Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)



James Lance (“Ted Lasso”)



Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”)



Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”)



Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

Limited or anthology series



“Dopesick”



“The Dropout”



"Inventing Anna"



“Pam and Tommy”



“The White Lotus”

Television movie



“Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers”



“Ray Donovan: The Movie”



"Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon"



“The Survivor”



“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Ltd/movie lead actress



Toni Colette (‘The Staircase)



Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)



Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”)



Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)



Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)



Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Ltd/movie lead actor



Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)



Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)



Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage")



Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)



Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven")



Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”)

Ltd/movie supporting actress



Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)



Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)



Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)



Kaitlyn Dever ("Dopesick")



Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus")



Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)



Mare Winningham ("Dopesick")

Ltd/movie supporting actor



Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)



Jake Lacy ("The White Lotus")



Will Poulter (“Dopesick”)



Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)



Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)



Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)



Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

Variety sketch series



“A Black Lady Sketch Show”



“Saturday Night Live”

Variety special (pre-recorded)



“Adele: One Night Only”



“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”



“Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”



“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”



“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

Variety special (live)



“The 64th Annual Grammy Awards”



“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes”



“The Oscars”



"The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent”



"Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!"

Hosted nonfiction series or special



"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman"



"The Problem With Jon Stewart"



"Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy"



"VICE"



"The World According to Jeff Goldblum"

Variety talk series



“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”



“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”



“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”



“Late Night with Seth Meyers”



“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Competition series



“The Amazing Race”



“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”



“Nailed It!”



“RuPaul’s Drag Race”



“Top Chef”



“The Voice”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program



Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye")



Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman ("Making It")



Nicole Byer ("Nailed It!")



Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank")



Padma Lakshmi ("Top Chef")



RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.