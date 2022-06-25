2022 Daytime Emmy Awards: Find Out Who Won!

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12999684k) Tamron Hall accepts the award for outstanding informative talk show host for "Tamron Hall" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, in Pasadena, Calif 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards - Show, Pasadena, United States - 24 Jun 2022

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Tamron Hall

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are well under way!

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting this year's ceremony from the at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

Several awards were previously handed out at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony last weekend. The Kelly Clarkson Show picked up several trophies, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show's writing team was awarded nearly a month after the long-running talk show aired its final episode.

This year's broadcast will see 14 trophies handed out, plus a lifetime achievement award for Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston.

Read on for the full list of 2022 Daytime Emmy winners...

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC

WINNER: General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

WINNER: Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network

Counter Space, Vice TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Food Network

Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+

Valerie's Home Cooking, Food Network

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia's Kitchen, PBS

WINNER: Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals, Tastemade

Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network

Christopher Kimball, Milk Street, PBS

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud, SYNDICATED

WINNER: Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED

Let's Make a Deal, CBS

The Price Is Right, CBS

Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal, CBS

WINNER: Steve Harvey, Family Feud, SYNDICATED

Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM DRAMA

Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch

Judge Mathis, SYNDICATED

Judy Justice, IMDbTV

The People's Court, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS

Small Business Revolution, Hulu

WINNER: Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix

Super Soul Sunday, OWN

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Dogs, Netflix

Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+

WINNER: Penguin Town, Netflix

Samantha Brown's Places To Love, PBS

Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix

WINNER: Home Work, Magnolia Network

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass

This Old House, PBS | Roku

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

WINNER: First Film, Netflix

If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime

Music's Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV

One Symphony, Two Orchestras, PBS

Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

WINNER: Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC

WINNER: Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Hot Ones, Complex Networks

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Clarkson

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED

WINNER: Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED

Extra, SYNDICATED

Inside Edition, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX - Multiple Networks

95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC

Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story, Apple TV

Recipe for Change, YouTube Originals

WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch

WINNER: Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church, PBS

Hunger Interrupted, YouTube.com

The Juneteenth Menu, Food Network Digital

On the Rise, Eater Legacy

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Dr. Phil, SYNDICATED

Crossroads

WINNER: Entertainment Tonight "Treat Yourself"

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives

WINNER: Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

WINNER: John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Jeff Kober accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty Jeff Kober

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless

WINNER: Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless

WINNER: Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives

WINNER: Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12999684u) Nicholas Chavez accepts the award for outstanding younger performer in a daytime drama series for his role in "General Hospital" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, in Pasadena, Calif 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards - Show, Pasadena, United States - 24 Jun 2022

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Nicholas Chavez

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital

WINNER: Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living, PBS

Gary Bredow, Start Up, PBS

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown's Places To Love, PBS

Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

WINNER: Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

Kevin O'Connor, This Old House, PBS | Roku

Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town, Netflix

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Kelly Thiebaud accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty Kelly Thiebaud

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock

WINNER: Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

Start Up, PBS

Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, NBC

WINNER: General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Cat People, Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix

Samantha Brown's Places to Love, PBS

WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

WINNER: 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day, NBC

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The Good Road, PBS

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

WINNER: Cat People, Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Penguin Town, Netflix

Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12999707b) Alex Duda accepts the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host on behalf of Kelly Clarkson for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, in Pasadena, Calif 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards - Show, Pasadena, United States - 24 Jun 2022

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Alex Duda

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: "Grateful for It All," The Young and the Restless, CBS

"Next To You," The Young and the Restless, CBS

"Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song," Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

The View, ABC

Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The View, ABCThe Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Culture Quest, PBS

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem, CBN

WINNER: Penguin Town, Netflix

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Cat People, Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

Penguin Town, Netflix

WINNER: Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Good Road, PBS

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Family Feud, SYNDICATED

General Hospital, ABC

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right, CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

WINNER: Penguin Town, Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Cat People, Netflix

WINNER: Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Netflix

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix

Home Work, Magnolia Network

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING

Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem, NBC | Peacock

Dogs, Netflix

General Hospital, ABC

Start Up, PBS

WINNER: The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Ron Carlivati accepts the Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series award onstage during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty Ron Carlivati

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

General Hospital, ABC

Nick Cannon, SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Real, SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

WINNER: Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

The Talk, CBSThe View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

General Hospital, ABC

WINNER: The Real, SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Friday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.