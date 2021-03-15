Here's the full list of 2021 Oscar nominations

Michael Ordoña
·6 min read
In a year peppered with urgent questions about diversity, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences answered with some important milestones in its announcement of the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband musician-actor Nick Jonas revealed the finalists in all 23 categories via global livestream from London on Monday morning.

In the directing category, the academy simultaneously nominated the most women the group ever has in one year (two: Chloé Zhao for "Nomadland" and Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman"), the most filmmakers of Asian descent (Zhao and Lee Isaac Chung of "Minari," both also nominated for their screenplays), first Asian woman and first Asian-American man. The other two nominees are David Fincher for "Mank," which had the most nominations of any film with 10, and the biggest surprise of the field: Thomas Vinterberg, for Denmark's nominated international feature, "Another Round."

As expected, awards-season frontrunners Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal") and previous winners Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") and Gary Oldman of "Mank" were tapped in the lead actor category along with Steven Yeun of "Minari." Yeun becomes the first Korean-American ever to secure a nomination for lead actor. Yul Brynner, of partial Buryat (Mongol) ancestry, is the only other Asian-American nominee, winning in 1956 for "The King and I" (though that's complicated — Brynner was a nationalized American when nominated who renounced his American citizenship years later for tax purposes). The late Boseman has been cleaning up this awards season for his leave-it-on-the-field performance as a troubled trumpeter in the adaptation of August Wilson's stage triumph and is widely considered the favorite to win.

A battle royale is shaping up in a lead actress category with steam-gathering Critics' Choice winner Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), season-long favorite and two-time winner Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), previous supporting winner Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), critically acclaimed Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman") and singer Andra Day (a Golden Globe winner for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday").

The supporting actor category is led by Daniel Kaluuya, whose charismatic turn as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the late-releasing "Judas and the Black Messiah" vaulted him to the top of many prognosticators' lists and has already won him honors including the CCA and Globe. One of his main competitors is Sacha Baron Cohen as activist Abbie Hoffman in "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which takes place at the same time as, and references the events of, "Judas." In another real-life portrayal, Leslie Odom Jr., playing crooner Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami ...," becomes the first "Hamilton" alum to receive an Oscar acting nomination, and as a double nominee, he joins "Hamilton" honcho Lin-Manuel Miranda as composing nominees (Odom co-wrote "Miami's" "Speak Now"; Miranda was nominated in 2017 for "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"). Paul Raci, a hearing member of Deaf West Theatre, was nominated for "Sound of Metal." The biggest surprise was Kaluuya's costar, LaKeith Stanfield, who was considered by many the film's lead (after all, he's the "Judas" figure in the "Black Messiah" film).

Among the nominated supporting actresses, Yuh-Jung Youn of "Minari" and Maria Bakalova of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" have been splitting recent awards. Other nominees included past lead actress winner Olivia Colman of "The Father," Amanda Seyfried of "Mank" and Glenn Close of "Hillbilly Elegy" (Close's eighth nomination).

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC. No host has been announced, but the producers are Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh.

And the 2021 Academy Award nominees are:

Best picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

“Nomadland”

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Animated feature

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Animated short film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Costume design

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Documentary feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Documentary short subject

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Film editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

International feature

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Live action short film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Music (original score)

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Music (original song)

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”

Production design

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Visual effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“The Father “

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

"The White Tiger"

Writing (Original screenplay)

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

