2021 Emmys red carpet: Kaley Cuoco, Billy Porter, Kate Winslet and more

After months of stressful news, the annual red carpet at the Emmy Awards offered some relief. As usual, it was all about the glitzy dresses, the elegant suits and all the hot looks that the stars were wearing.
And there were plenty on television’s biggest night. Kaley Cuoco of The Flight Attendant, Genius’s Cynthia Erivo and Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet — all among the night’s nominees — were just a few of the women who attended. Meanwhile, Pose’s Billy Porter, This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live also broke out their fancy threads for Sunday’s event at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Check out the impressive looks that everyone wore, from shimmering gowns to sleek suits — and everything in between.
Kaley Cuoco
The star and producer of HBO’s Flight Attendant wowed in a bright yellow number with floral accents at the shoulder.
Billy Porter
Pose star Billy Porter brought the drama with some literal wings and a necklace made of diamonds and emeralds. “Children! I’ve arrived,” the nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series wrote on social media.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones put her best foot forward for the fete in a deep red look.
