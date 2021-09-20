2021 Emmys red carpet: Kaley Cuoco, Billy Porter, Kate Winslet and more

After months of stressful news, the annual red carpet at the Emmy Awards offered some relief. As usual, it was all about the glitzy dresses, the elegant suits and all the hot looks that the stars were wearing.
And there were plenty on television’s biggest night. Kaley Cuoco of The Flight Attendant, Genius’s Cynthia Erivo and Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet — all among the night’s nominees — were just a few of the women who attended. Meanwhile, Pose’s Billy Porter, This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live also broke out their fancy threads for Sunday’s event at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Check out the impressive looks that everyone wore, from shimmering gowns to sleek suits — and everything in between.
Kaley Cuoco
The star and producer of HBO’s Flight Attendant wowed in a bright yellow number with floral accents at the shoulder.
Billy Porter
Pose star Billy Porter brought the drama with some literal wings and a necklace made of diamonds and emeralds. “Children! I’ve arrived,” the nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series wrote on social media.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones put her best foot forward for the fete in a deep red look.
(Reuters) -Police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming for the missing Gabby Petito found a body "consistent" with the 22-year-old woman on Sunday but said they had not yet made a formal identification of the remains. The body was discovered in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search, FBI spokesman Charles Jones said. "Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," Jones told an afternoon news conference.
A military training jet crashed Sunday in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes but not seriously hurting anyone on the ground, authorities said. Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference. “This incident could have been much worse knowing that this plane went down in a residential area,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said of the crash, which was reported to authorities shortly before 11 a.m.
Feel-good comedy “Ted Lasso” started off on a high note at Sunday's Emmy Awards, with castmates Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein earning the evening’s first honors. An ebullient Waddingham, winner of the best supporting actress award for a comedy, said series star and producer Jason Sudeikis “changed my life with this, and more importantly my baby girl’s." Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters claimed best supporting acting honors for the limited series “Mare of Easttown,” about crime and family dysfunction.