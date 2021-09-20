2021 Emmys red carpet: Kaley Cuoco, Billy Porter, Kate Winslet and more

In this article:

Kaley Cuoco, Bill Porter, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jason Sudeikis walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

After months of stressful news, the annual red carpet at the Emmy Awards offered some relief. As usual, it was all about the glitzy dresses, the elegant suits and all the hot looks that the stars were wearing.

And there were plenty on television’s biggest night. Kaley Cuoco of The Flight Attendant, Genius’s Cynthia Erivo and Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet — all among the night’s nominees — were just a few of the women who attended. Meanwhile, Pose’s Billy Porter, This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live also broke out their fancy threads for Sunday’s event at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Check out the impressive looks that everyone wore, from shimmering gowns to sleek suits — and everything in between.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The star and producer of HBO’s Flight Attendant wowed in a bright yellow number with floral accents at the shoulder.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Pose star Billy Porter brought the drama with some literal wings and a necklace made of diamonds and emeralds. “Children! I’ve arrived,” the nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series wrote on social media.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones put her best foot forward for the fete in a deep red look.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel

Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer

The host, Cedric the Entertainer, attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Josh O'Connor

Josh O'Connor attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Beth Behrs

Beth Behrs attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awaron Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Ken Jeong and his wife, Tran

Ken Jeong and his wife, Tran, attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge