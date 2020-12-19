'2020 is the gift that keeps on giving': Pink reveals she fractured ankle, had staph infection

Our good sis Pink is having a very 2020, 2020.

After battling COVID-19 earlier this year, the "Hurts 2B Human" revealed she fractured her ankle... but not before also suffering a staph infection and cutting her hand on a wine glass.

"As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well," Pink wrote on Instagram Saturday, captioning a selfie from her hospital bed. "Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!"

The mother of two, 41, explained she was running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star when she hurt her ankle. Pink appears to be in good spirits though as she made light of her situation by joking she was going to see if she can add another illness to the list.

"Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like!" she wrote. "2020 is the gift that keeps on giving."

In April, the singer shared she had recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote on Instagram in April sharing a sweet image of herself and Jameson.

"My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

The pop star called it "an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Contributing: Andrea Mandell

