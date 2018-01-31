2018 Super Bowl movie trailers preview: 'Mission Impossible', 'Cloverfield 3', 'Jurassic World' and more

It’s almost that time, you know, the day we all look forward to. On February 4th, when opposing forces face off, it’ll be our chance to see the big dudes clashing, as they strive to grab the ultimate prize… the most buzzed-about trailer of the Super Bowl.
Yeah, if you thought we were talking about the sports event itself, we couldn’t give a flying dinosaur about American football, the only reason we’ll be tuning in is to see all the glorious new movie trailers, scheduled to appear in the most prestigious ad-slot of the year.
As ever, we’re not sure what the definitive line-up will be, but here’s our predictions for what you should expect to see, and what you might see in them. Bookmark this page, as we’ll update it with the trailers as they come in, and you can see how right (or wrong) we were.
Probably – Cloverfield 3
We’ve spoken about the fact the Cloverfield marketing machine has started gearing up, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a short, snappy and surreal tease for the third film landed in the Super Bowl line-up.
With solid rumours that Netflix has bought the film from Paramount, and with blog gossip whispering that Cloverfield 4 has already been filmed, this trailer could include a big reveal – our money’s on a Netflix logo appearing.
One thing’s certain, with the film currently scheduled for an April 20 release, we’re going to see something soon.
Definitely – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Universal’s telly network NBC airs the Superbowl, so it’s probably not surprising that they’ve confirmed not just one, but FOUR Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom TV spots (we hope they got mates rates for the airtime).
It's official… Not just 1 but 4 roaring JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM Super Bowl LII ad spots this Sunday! @JurassicOutpost @JurassicWorld @reelnewshawaii @JurassicCollect pic.twitter.com/ZZBXzyaB1U
— Joseph Mora (@JosephNCali) January 30, 2018
So, we’re guaranteed to get some new dino-action – but we hope things are kept relatively spoiler-free, with the first teaser apparently only featuring shots from the first half of the film.
We’re predicting we’ll see more from Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm than we did in that original trailer (because, let’s face it, we can’t get much less).
Definitely – Skyscraper
The Rock has not just one, but two Rockbusters coming this summer. You’ll know all about Rampage already, but we haven’t had much from Skyscraper yet (to the extent we’ve had to use an image from San Andreas to illustrate this bit) – but we expect that to change following the Super Bowl.
Skyscraper’s Super Bowl trailer has plenty of potential for BIG moments. The story sees Dwayne Johnson playing Will Ford, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and war veteran Will Ford, now tasked with assessing skyscraper security/safety.
In true Die Hard fashion, terrorists attack a skyscraper his family are visiting, setting it on fire, with Ford framed for the blaze. Ford has to save his family, while working out who’s responsible for the tragedy.
So, yeah, expect to see explosions, and The Rock shouting at people. We’ll eat our Jumanji boards if it doesn’t.
Definitely – Mission: Impossible – Fallout
We’ve just started to get properly excited about the latest Mission: Impossible movie thanks to a bunch of official images from Paramount. From that selection, we’ve got glimpses at not just one, but two of Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts from the film.
In one image, he’s hanging from a helicopter, in another, he’s jumping from building to building, making the next Mission movie look like the CKY skate videos we watched in the late ‘90s.
We’re expecting a TV spot to appear in the Super Bowl ad-breaks, one that’ll almost certainly end on the helicopter money shot.
Definitely – A Quiet Place
It’s not all big blockbusters at the Super Bowl this year, Paramount is also bringing John Krasinski’s horror thriller A Quiet Place to the small screen – a push which bodes well for the film.
It’s certainly got a great premise: a family is threatened by a supernatural threat that’s attracted to noise, so they spend their lives trying to not make any sound, communicating via sign language.
The first trailer was very cool – we look forward to seeing more (if not necessarily hearing more) from this movie.
Probably – Black Panther
The Super Bowl is the last chance for Disney to make a major Black Panther push in the States – it’s released there on 16 February.
We’re hoping for a cool remix of what we’ve seen so far, with a minimum amount of new footage – no spoilers please, Disney, we’re already sold on this one.
Probably – Avengers: Infinity War
Infinity War’s release is also looming for Disney, so we’d expect to see a TV spot to remind people that’s coming soon.
That said, an Infinity War tease isn’t guaranteed, as there’s a good chance Disney will want to keep the focus on Black Panther, but we’ll see.
If the studio’s smart, they’ll tie Infinity Way to Black Panther, to make it clear how essential a lead-in that movie is to the insanely anticipated Avengers film.
Maybe – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Believe it or not, Solo: A Star Wars Story is out the same month as Avengers: Infinity War – not that you’d know, we haven’t seen a single official still from the film, let alone a trailer.
If Disney wanted to get the maximum attention for the first teaser, unleashing it during the Super Bowl would sure do it.
But don’t get your hopes up – we’re starting to think it’s more and more likely this one will be pushed to December, as it’s a little bit crazy that we haven’t seen ANYTHING from it yet.
Probably – A Wrinkle in Time
Sadly for Star Wars nerds, we’d say A Wrinkle In Time is probably more likely than Solo in terms of Disney’s Super Bowl TV spot budget allocation – the family film is directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, based on the 1962 novel by Madeleine L’Engle.
The plot follows a young woman who travels to rescue her astrophysicist father from a distant planet ruled by a universe-spanning evil, and we’re sure any trailer for it will be an SFX extravaganza.
Maybe – Incredibles 2
A wild-card choice here, but if Disney wants to dip into the bottom of its deep pockets, we wouldn’t be shocked to see more from their Incredibles sequel.
We’ve only seen a short teaser so far, with a bigger look at the long-awaited sequel probably due.
The film’s not out until June though, so we’d argue that a Solo trailer would be a better use of the marketing budget.
