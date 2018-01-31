2018 Super Bowl movie trailers preview: 'Mission Impossible', 'Cloverfield 3', 'Jurassic World' and more

Expect to see more from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and maybe even Incredibles 2…

It’s almost that time, you know, the day we all look forward to. On February 4th, when opposing forces face off, it’ll be our chance to see the big dudes clashing, as they strive to grab the ultimate prize… the most buzzed-about trailer of the Super Bowl.

Yeah, if you thought we were talking about the sports event itself, we couldn’t give a flying dinosaur about American football, the only reason we’ll be tuning in is to see all the glorious new movie trailers, scheduled to appear in the most prestigious ad-slot of the year.

As ever, we’re not sure what the definitive line-up will be, but here’s our predictions for what you should expect to see, and what you might see in them. Bookmark this page, as we’ll update it with the trailers as they come in, and you can see how right (or wrong) we were.

Probably – Cloverfield 3

View photos

We’ve spoken about the fact the Cloverfield marketing machine has started gearing up, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a short, snappy and surreal tease for the third film landed in the Super Bowl line-up.

With solid rumours that Netflix has bought the film from Paramount, and with blog gossip whispering that Cloverfield 4 has already been filmed, this trailer could include a big reveal – our money’s on a Netflix logo appearing.

One thing’s certain, with the film currently scheduled for an April 20 release, we’re going to see something soon.

Definitely – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

View photos

Universal’s telly network NBC airs the Superbowl, so it’s probably not surprising that they’ve confirmed not just one, but FOUR Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom TV spots (we hope they got mates rates for the airtime).

It's official… Not just 1 but 4 roaring JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM Super Bowl LII ad spots this Sunday! @JurassicOutpost @JurassicWorld @reelnewshawaii @JurassicCollect pic.twitter.com/ZZBXzyaB1U — Joseph Mora (@JosephNCali) January 30, 2018





So, we’re guaranteed to get some new dino-action – but we hope things are kept relatively spoiler-free, with the first teaser apparently only featuring shots from the first half of the film.

We’re predicting we’ll see more from Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm than we did in that original trailer (because, let’s face it, we can’t get much less).

Definitely – Skyscraper

View photos

The Rock has not just one, but two Rockbusters coming this summer. You’ll know all about Rampage already, but we haven’t had much from Skyscraper yet (to the extent we’ve had to use an image from San Andreas to illustrate this bit) – but we expect that to change following the Super Bowl.

Skyscraper’s Super Bowl trailer has plenty of potential for BIG moments. The story sees Dwayne Johnson playing Will Ford, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and war veteran Will Ford, now tasked with assessing skyscraper security/safety.