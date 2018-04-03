'2001: A Space Odyssey' turns 50: 5 ways Kubrick classic forever changed sci-fi cinema

Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey premiered in theaters nationwide 50 years ago today, and upon that April 3, 1968, bow, it was greeted by both effusive praise and cutting condemnation — a schism epitomized by the dual reviews of the Village Voice’s Andrew Sarris. Initially, Sarris opined,“2001: A Space Odyssey is a thoroughly uninteresting failure and the most damning demonstration yet of Stanley Kubrick’s inability to tell a story coherently and with a consistent point of view.” However, two years later (after catching it again while stoned), he reversed course, stating, “2001 is indeed a major work by a major artist. For what it is — and I am still not exactly enchanted by what it is — 2001 is beautifully modulated and controlled to express its director’s vision of a world to come seen through the sensibility of a world past. Even the dull, expressionless acting seems perfectly attuned to a setting in which human feelings are diffused by inhuman distances.”

Though some critics and audiences didn’t initially know quite know how to process Kubrick’s masterpiece, it soon attained its rightful reputation as one of the medium’s crowning achievements. And in the ensuing decades, no science-fiction film has matched its towering greatness. That’s not to say, however, that many haven’t tried, as Kubrick’s opus naturally inspired generations of futuristic sagas. Between its grand treatment of space exploration, its authentic conception of advanced technology and interstellar travel, and its heady mix of the mundane and the metaphysical, 2001 set a new bar for both science-fiction cinema in particular and big-screen spectaculars in general. To see it now — ideally on a big screen (Warners recruited noted Kubrick acolyte Christopher Nolan to oversee a 70 mm print that is going to be screened theatrically) — is to witness a work that, no matter what today’s calendar says, remains far ahead of its time. In honor of 2001’s legacy as a genre-legitimizing pioneer, we present a rundown of five key ways it helped shape so much science fiction that followed in its wake.

A philosophical soul

View photos Dave goes on a cosmic journey in 2001: A Space Odyssey. (Warner Bros. c/o the Everett Collection) More

To be sure, quality cinematic science fiction existed before 2001. Yet Kubrick’s film (scripted in collaboration with Arthur C. Clarke, who was simultaneously writing a companion novel based on his short story “The Sentinel”) took a headier approach to the genre. Anything but a classical adventure story (or one concerned with straightforward interaction, or conflict, with aliens), it was an operatic cosmic investigation of man’s inherent beastly (and evolutionary) nature — topics that granted it an intellectual weightiness possessed by few of its predecessors. Unsurprisingly, many of its own descendants would take a similar tack, most notably Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris and Stalker, Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, James Cameron’s The Abyss, the Wachowskis’ The Matrix, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and Shane Carruth’s Primer, all of which used out-there concepts for more philosophical ruminations about time, space, and consciousness.

Technophobia

2001 wasn’t the first movie to posit technology as a simultaneous boon to humanity and a potential threat to its continued existence — Fritz Lang’s Metropolis had traversed that territory back in 1927. Nonetheless, Kubrick’s HAL 9000, the calm-speaking artificial-intelligence system that runs the astronauts’ ship, Discovery One, set the standard for villainous sci-fi tech and gave birth to everything that followed, including Westworld’s robot cowboys, The Terminator’s cyborg, The Matrix’s Mr. Smith, and WALL-E’s AUTO — the latter a direct homage to the red-eyed HAL.

Future real

Rather than casting his material as pure fantasy, Kubrick employed numerous experts to help him realistically realize his sci-fi universe. From HAL and the interiors of the Discovery One (including its unforgettable centripetal force set, viewable above) to outer space’s endless silence and stillness, 2001 takes great pains to render its concepts in believable terms. Divorced from the corniness of so much preceding sci-fi, the film’s authenticity was nothing short of bracing, and would become the guiding template for the likes of Robert Wise’s bacteria-fixated The Andromeda Strain, Ridley Scott’s truckers-in-space Alien, Robert Zemeckis’s science-heavy Contact, Steven Spielberg’s future-tech Minority Report, and Alfonso Cuarón’s space-explosion-free Gravity — to name only a few.