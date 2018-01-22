20 of the most Oscar-nominated people who have never actually won

These Oscar nominees have never won

The 2018 Oscar nominations will be announced tomorrow, January 23, and there are slew of new people gearing up to become nominees.

Gary Oldman, Timothée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Jordan Peele and Martin McDonagh are all likely to earn themselves a nomination in their respective categories but there’s no guarantee they will win.

Just as these frequently nominated cast and crew members know all too well…

Deborah Kerr: Actress

Six nominations: Edward, My Son (1950), From Here to Eternity (1954), The King and I (1951), Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison (1951), Separate Tables (1959) and The Sundowners (1961).

Deborah Kerr in The Sundowners (Warner Bros)

Peter O’Toole: Actor

Eight nominations: Lawrence of Arabia (1963), Becket (1965), The Lion in Winter (1969), Goodbye Mr. Chips (1970), The Ruling Class (1973), The Stunt Man (1981), My Favourite Year (1983) and Venus (2007).

Diane Warren: Songwriter

Eight nominations: “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from Mannequin (1988), “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal (1997), “How Do I Live” from Con Air (1998) “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing” from Armageddon (1999), “Music of My Heart” from Music of the Heart (2000), “There You’ll Be” from Pearl Harbour (2002), “Grateful” from Beyond the Lights (2015) and “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground (2016).

Kathleen Kennedy is the president of Lucasfilm (AP)

Kathleen Kennedy: Producer

Eight nominations: E.T. (1983), The Color Purple (1986), The Sixth Sense (The Sixth Sense), Seabiscuit 2004), Munich (2006), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009), War Horse (2012), and Lincoln (2013).

Jack Otterson: Art Director

Eight nominations: Magnificent Brute (1936), You’re a Sweetheart (1937), Mad About Music (1938), First Love (1939), The Boys From Syracuse (1940), The Flame of New Orleans (1941), Arabian Nights (1942), and The Spoilers (1942).

James Newton Howard: Composer and songwriter

Eight nominations: The Prince of Tides (1992), The Fugitive 1994), “Look What Love Has Done” from Junior (1995), “For the First Time” from One Fine Day (1997), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1998), The Village (2005), Michael Clayton (2008), and Defiance (2009).

Ed Harris has been nominated four Oscars (AP)