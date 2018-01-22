20 of the most Oscar-nominated people who have never actually won

The 2018 Oscar nominations will be announced tomorrow, January 23, and there are slew of new people gearing up to become nominees.
Gary Oldman, Timothée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Jordan Peele and Martin McDonagh are all likely to earn themselves a nomination in their respective categories but there’s no guarantee they will win.
Just as these frequently nominated cast and crew members know all too well…
Deborah Kerr: Actress
Six nominations: Edward, My Son (1950), From Here to Eternity (1954), The King and I (1951), Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison (1951), Separate Tables (1959) and The Sundowners (1961).
Peter O’Toole: Actor
Eight nominations: Lawrence of Arabia (1963), Becket (1965), The Lion in Winter (1969), Goodbye Mr. Chips (1970), The Ruling Class (1973), The Stunt Man (1981), My Favourite Year (1983) and Venus (2007).
Diane Warren: Songwriter
Eight nominations: “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from Mannequin (1988), “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal (1997), “How Do I Live” from Con Air (1998) “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing” from Armageddon (1999), “Music of My Heart” from Music of the Heart (2000), “There You’ll Be” from Pearl Harbour (2002), “Grateful” from Beyond the Lights (2015) and “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground (2016).
Kathleen Kennedy: Producer
Eight nominations: E.T. (1983), The Color Purple (1986), The Sixth Sense (The Sixth Sense), Seabiscuit 2004), Munich (2006), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009), War Horse (2012), and Lincoln (2013).
Jack Otterson: Art Director
Eight nominations: Magnificent Brute (1936), You’re a Sweetheart (1937), Mad About Music (1938), First Love (1939), The Boys From Syracuse (1940), The Flame of New Orleans (1941), Arabian Nights (1942), and The Spoilers (1942).
James Newton Howard: Composer and songwriter
Eight nominations: The Prince of Tides (1992), The Fugitive 1994), “Look What Love Has Done” from Junior (1995), “For the First Time” from One Fine Day (1997), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1998), The Village (2005), Michael Clayton (2008), and Defiance (2009).
Ed Harris: Actor
Four nominations: Apollo 13 (1996), The Truman Show (1999), Pollock (2001) and The Hours (2003)
Mack David: Songwriter
Eight nominations: “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” from Cinderella (1950), “The Hanging Tree” from The Hanging Tree (1959), “Bachelor in Paradise” from Bachelor in Paradise (1961), “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” from It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1961), “Walk on the Wild Side” from Walk on the Wild Side (1962), “Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte” from Hush… Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964), “The Ballad of Cat Ballou” from Cat Ballou (1965) and “My WIshing Doll” from Hawaii.
Robert Emmett Dolan: Composer
Eight nominations: Birth of the Blues (1941), Holiday Inn (1942), Star Spangled Rhythm (1943), Lady in the Dark (1944), The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945), Incendiary Blonde (1945), Blues Skies (1946) and Road to Rio (1947).
Richard Burton: Actor
Seven nominations: My Cousin Rachel (1953, The Robe (1954), Becket (1965), The Spy Who Came in From the Cold (1966), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1967), Anne of the Thousand Days (1970) and Equus (1978).
Stanley Kramer: Producer and director
Nine nominations: High Noon as producer (1952), The Caine Mutiny as producer (1954), The Defiant Ones as director and producer (1958), Judgement at Nuremberg as director and producer (1961), Ship of Fools as producer (1965), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner as producer and director (19670.
Howard Bristol: Art director
Eight nominations: Star! (1968), Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967), Flower Drum Song (1961), Guys and Dolls (1955), Hans Christian Andersen (1953), The Princess and the Pirate (1944), The North Star (1943) The Pride of the Yankees (1942) and The Little Foxes (1941).
Annette Bening: Actress
Four nominations: The Grifters (1991), American Beauty (2000), Being Julia (2005) and The Kids Are All Right (2011).
Walter Scharf: Composer
10 nominations: Mercy Island (1942), Johnny Doughboy (1943), Hit Parade of 1943 (1944), On Old Oklahoma (1944), Brazil (1945), The Fighting Seabees (1945), Hans Christian Andersen (1953), Funny Girl (1969), Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1972) and Ben (1973).
Walter Lantz: Animator
10 nominations: The Merry Old Soul (1934), Jolly Little Elves (1935), Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company ‘B’ (1942), Juke Box Jamboree (1943), The Dizzy Acrobat (1944), Fish Fry (1945), The Poet & Peasant (9146), Musical Moments from Chopin (1947), Crazy Mixed UP Pup (1955), The Legend of Rockabye Point (1956).
Glenn Close: Actress
Six nominations: The World According to Garp (1983), The Big Chill (1984), The Natural (1985), Fatal Attraction (1988), Dangerous Liaisons (1989) and Albert Nobbs (2012).
Anne Behlmer: Sound Engineer
10 nominations: Braveheart (1996), Evita (1997), LA Confidential (1998), The Thin Red Line (1999), Moulin Rouge! (2002), Seabiscuit (2004), The Last Samurai (2004), War of the Worlds (2006), Blood Diamond (2007), Star Trek (2010).
Rick Kline: Sound Engineer
11 nominations: Terms of Endearment (1984), Silverado (1986), Top Gun (1987), Mississippi Burning (1989), Days of Thunder (1991), A Few Good Men (1993), Crimson Tide (1996), Air Force One (1998), The Mummy (2000), Memoirs of a Geisha (2006).
Amy Adams: Actress
Five nominations: Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master and American Hustle.
Thomas Newman: Composer
14 nominations: The Shawshank Redemption (1995), Little Women (1995), Unstrung Heroes (1996), American Beauty (2000), Road to Perdition (2003), Finding Nemo (2004), Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2005), The Good German (2007), “Down to Earth” from WALL-E (2009), WALL-E (2009), Skyfall (2013), Saving Mr. Banks (2014), Bridge of Spies (2016), Passengers (2017).
