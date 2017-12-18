20 facts you never knew about the original 'Jumanji'

Robin Williams led the original Jumanji movie of the Nineties (TriStar)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will hit movie theatres shortly as a sequel to the original 1995 film starring the late Robin Williams. Though this time around the board game has become a videogame and the action takes place inside it rather than the real world.

Dawyne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black take the lead in the new film, which pays homage to the original and Williams’ character Alan Parrish, so Yahoo Movies UK has decided to pay tribute too by putting together a list of facts about Jumanji you may never have known about.





Jumanji is based on the 1981 book of the same name…

Jumanji was released in 1981

The children’s picture book was written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg.

2. “Jumanji” means “many effects” in Zulu

Jumanji means "many effects" apparently

That’s according to Van Allsburg who used it to refer to the crazy consequences of playing the Africa-inspired game.

3. Robin Williams wasn’t the first choice for the role of Alan

Tom Hanks was the first choice for the role of Alan in 'Jumanji' (PA)

Tom Hanks was, actually. In fact, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Sean Penn, Kevin Costner, Richard Dreyfuss, Michael Douglas, Rupert Everett, Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin and plenty of other actors were considered before Williams was hired.

4. Kim Cattrall, Jamie Lee Curtis and Julia Roberts were considered for Sarah

Bonnie Hunt plays Sarah Whittle in the film (TriStar)

Likewise, Jodie Foster, Madonna, Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Tilly, Lea Thompson, Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore, Heather Locklear, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Grey and Rebecca De Mornay were considered to play Sarah Whittle before Bonnie Hunt got the role.

5. Neither Sarah or Alan were characters in the original book

Sarah and Alan weren't in the original book (TriStar)

They were added to the script by writer Jonathan Hensleigh and Robin Williams doesn’t appear until half an hour into the movie.