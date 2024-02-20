2 St. Lucie County restaurants get perfect scores; 4 fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our St. Lucie County restaurant inspections site.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in St. Lucie County, Florida, for the week of Feb. 12-18, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which St. Lucie County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Feb. 12-18 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which St. Lucie County restaurants had high priority violations?

338 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie

Routine Inspection on Feb. 14

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

13 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Hand soap on cook line prep cooler.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Walk in ham (49F - Cold Holding); ambient temperature raw shell eggs (51F - Cold Holding); steak (50F - Cold Holding); provolone cheese (50F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (50F - Cold Holding); turkey (51F - Cold Holding); raw steaks (50F - Cold Holding); raw beef (52F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (52F - Cold Holding)

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All items in walk in cooler over night, no documentation of temperatures ham (49F - Cold Holding); ambient temperature raw shell eggs (51F - Cold Holding); steak (50F - Cold Holding); provolone cheese (50F - Cold Holding); shredded cheese (50F - Cold Holding); turkey (51F - Cold Holding); raw steaks (50F - Cold Holding); raw beef (52F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (52F - Cold Holding)

1930 Harbortown Dr, Fort Pierce

Routine Inspection on Feb. 15

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

10 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Hot time/temperature control for safety food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked peppers found at 108F for one hour, advised rapid reheat.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. **Repeat Violation**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooler #2. Raw Shrimp 66 Cooked Pasta 68 1/2 and 1/2 creamer 56 American cheese 50 All in cooler over night. Manger threw away. Ice build up on unit is visible Cooler #1. 1. Cabbage 50 Catfish 46 Coleslaw 49 Cut lettuce 49 Cut tomato 46 Manager stated was placed into service 1 hour ago. Advised to rapid chill. **Warning**

1347 St Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie

Routine Inspection on Feb. 12

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

13 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw salmon stored over cooked lamb in the walk in cooler. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Sour cream in wait staff cooler 46F. Manager discarded. **Warning**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

