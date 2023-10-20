This 2-Foot Talking Chucky Doll Will Make You Scream — Here’s Where to Buy It

Ready to scream?

Chucky fans, you can celebrate spooky season in style (and horror) with your favorite demonic doll. Amazon is currently offering the creepy TV character for less than $90 — and he talks. (As any sinister doll should, right?)

Chucky Talking Doll

For $89.99, you can purchase your very own talking Chucky doll, which comes loaded with creepy messages that will spook every member of your household. He will deliver his most notable lines including, “A true classic never goes out of style” and “Now sit back and learn from the master.” His mouth and head even move!

Equipped with a plastic knife accessory, this boy is ready to play. Clocking in at two feet, the doll is big enough to inspire awe in all those who behold him, but small enough to fit in seamlessly with other holiday decor, such as pumpkins, goblins and ghouls. Tuck him into bed or give him a seat at the dinner table — Chucky is bound to become a beloved member of your Halloween-loving family.

Whether you’re a fan of the series, which is currently airing new episodes of Season 3 every Wednesday on Syfy and USA Network, or simply a Halloween fanatic looking for the best holiday decor, you’ll find something to love in this little guy. (Well, as much as you can love such a horrifying toy.)

