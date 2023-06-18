2 Dead, 3 Injured after Shooting at Campsite of Beyond Wonderland Fest

Anthony Bourdain's Love of Music: A Brief History

Two people are dead and three were injured after a shooting occurred at the campground site of the Beyond Wonderland Festival at Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheater. A suspect has been taken into custody, and per Variety, is named as one of the people who sustained injuries.

According to multiple reports, the shooting took place Saturday night (June 17) around 8:30 p.m. local time, while acts were still performing on stage inside the amphitheater, which was hosting the two-day EDM festival. The campgrounds are about a 20- to 30-minute walk from the main festival site, and Variety notes that the event was expected to draw a crowd of 27,000 people each day to see acts including Marshmello, Afrojack, Dillion Francis, Joyryde, and others.

More from Spin:

NBC News reports that the suspect was shooting “randomly into the crowd” at the campground, citing statements from Kyle Foreman, a Grant County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, who spoke during a press conference late Saturday night.

“The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened,” Foreman added, saying the suspect continued to open fire until he was taken into custody. No motive has yet been released, as Foreman explained, “We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on.” No information has been issued about the victims of the shooting nor the suspect’s identity.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Beyond Wonderland organizers warned concertgoers and the public to avoid the area near the festival site, stating, “Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.” They added, “Our team is actively collecting more information, and we will promptly provide further updates as they become available. We genuinely appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter.”

Story continues

By Sunday morning, the event issued a statement on social media, sharing that the second day of the event, planned for Sunday, had been canceled: “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation.” They added, “Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”

Last weekend, the Gorge Amphitheater was the site of the Brandi Carlile-hosted Joni Jam concert, which brought folk legend Joni Mitchell back to the stage for her first headline performance in 20 years.

pic.twitter.com/FyzrIOOcmp — Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.

The post Anthony Bourdain’s Love of Music: A Brief History appeared first on SPIN.