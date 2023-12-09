2 Chainz Hospitalized After Car Crash In Miami

2 Chainz reportedly survived a car crash Saturday in Miami, Florida.

The College Park, Georgia, native was apparently in town for Art Basel weekend and rear-ended while driving on I-95 in the early hours of the morning. The incident was first reported by TMZ and confirmed in footage from the rapper on Instagram.

The footage showed 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, filming a demolished black vehicle from the back of an ambulance that rushed him to a hospital in stable condition. The 46-year-old reportedly suffered neck injuries.

The outlet also reported three vehicles involved in the crash: a Mercedes, a Nissan and a Toyota. A representative for the Florida Highway Patrol told TMZ there were no fatalities but that the driver who hit the “I’m Different” rapper might have been driving under the influence.

The rapper was reportedly about to exit the interstate highway when rear-ended. His Instagram footage showed that the driver’s side of a black vehicle involved in the crash was obliterated, with the destroyed hood rammed upwards into the windshield.

2 Chainz posted a story mere hours earlier from Marketplace 119, a seafood spot that opened weeks ago and has drawn other big names, including DJ Khaled and Rick Ross. He reportedly spent the immediate hours before his crash at a local strip club.

The Grammy-winning rapper has two daughters and a history of philanthropy.

The Grammy-winning rapper has two daughters and a history of philanthropy.

“You people take things for granted, Drinking and driving should not be deemed ‘cool,’” wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, with another commenting: “start giving these drunk drivers LIFE and watch how quickly the problem will be fixed.”

It remains unconfirmed if anyone involved in the crash was driving under the influence.

2 Chainz, who has been rapping for over three decades, won a Grammy for “No Problem” in 2017 alongside Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. He has two daughters and a history of philanthropy, most notably in 2016 when he saved a family of 11 from eviction by donating a home.

Related...