19-year-old Lily-Rose Depp goes topless for V Magazine, poses with Pamela Anderson

Lily-Rose Depp covers the Winter 2018 issue of V Magazine, proving that Johnny Depp‘s teenage daughter is all grown up.

The 19-year-old Savage actress went topless for the cover of the magazine, perhaps because she had a lot of trust in the photographer — her good friend, Luke Gilford. Depp told the interviewer, Kristen Stewart (another pal) that she was going for a nice and honest look.

“It’s dope that you’re already able to work with people who allow you to do that,” Stewart said to her friend and fellow Chanel ambassador. “It took me years to be able to [figure] out exactly how to own my voice and not feel nervous about it or like I was providing answers to questions that I didn’t really have answers for. And then all of a sudden I’m saying something I don’t mean.”

“I am really shy when it comes down to it, which is why I love acting so much,” Depp replied. “It allows me to get out of my own head. I have a way easier time acting like someone else than acting like myself.”

For the shoot, Depp was also (randomly?) joined by Pamela Anderson. The two have been spotted at Chanel Fashion Week shows before and the Baywatch actress has been living in France, where Depp spends a lot of her time.

“Lily is a beautiful spirit. I feel a sweet bond, as if [French-American essayist] Anaïs Nin and I had a little sister, and maybe the same parents,” Anderson told the magazine. “Lily is very aware of her uniqueness, and beauty. [She is] innocent but aware.”

The new issue of V Magazine hits newsstands November 8th. We’re sure her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, will pick up a copy.

